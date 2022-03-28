The Most Likely Week 1 Starters in the 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 8

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

For the most part, the NFL draft is about the four-year outlook of every prospect. It takes most players a few years to acclimate to the talent and lifestyle of being in the NFL.

However, elite prospects have the potential to make an immediate impact as well.

Rashawn Slater, Ja'Marr Chase and Micah Parsons didn't have to wait to make their presence felt last season. They were starters from Day 1 and didn't take long to grow into important roles.

While it's unclear if this class has rookies who will contribute to that same extent, it does contain some surefire Week 1 starters. Based on their level of production in college, physical traits and how well-rounded they are as prospects, these are the most pro-ready players in the 2022 NFL draft.