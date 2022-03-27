Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jalen Brunson Interest, Mitchell Robinson, MoreMarch 27, 2022
Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jalen Brunson Interest, Mitchell Robinson, More
Last season, the New York Knicks ended a seven-year playoff drought. This season, they aren't going to begin a postseason streak unless they get a good bit of help down the stretch.
With eight games to go, New York is 32-42 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are five games behind the Atlanta Hawks, who would be the final team to reach the play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed if the season ended today.
So there are plenty of New York fans who are likely starting to look ahead to the offseason. The Knicks have a lot of decisions they are going to need to make, such as who they can get to solve their problem at point guard and which key free agents they want to bring back. The right choices could see New York back in the playoffs in the 2022-23 season.
Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Knicks.
Knicks, Brunson May Have Mutual Interest?
One of the top players who will be on the free-agent market this offseason is Jalen Brunson, who is having a breakout season for the Dallas Mavericks. The 25-year-old guard will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, and he will likely get a sizable payday because of his recent play.
According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Brunson is the Knicks' top target among the free-agent point guards expected to be available. Berman also reported that Brunson would like to come to New York. However, there may be one thing that prevents a deal from being reached: the money.
"NBA sources have long indicated Brunson, because of his many Knicks connections, is interested in the Knicks, but his market value might have neared $20 million per," Berman wrote.
As Berman noted, New York may have to trade players with expiring contracts or put together a sign-and-trade deal if it hopes to land one of the top available point guards. So it will be interesting to see what the Knicks decide to do to address one of their biggest needs.
Will Robinson Be Leaving New York This Offseason?
Mitchell Robinson was drafted by the Knicks in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft, and he's spent his first four seasons in the league with the team. However, the center is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, meaning he could be switching teams.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, members of the Detroit Pistons front office may want to pursue Robinson during free agency. Meanwhile, Berman reported that Robinson has "eyed the Mavericks as a destination."
Either way, it seems that Robinson's time in New York could be ending unless the Knicks decide to make a push to bring back the big man. But if New York doesn't re-sign him, it will need to fill his spot in the post.
Robinson hasn't put up huge numbers, but he's been a solid contributor. This season, he's averaging 8.4 points and 8.6 rebounds while setting career highs in games played (67) and starts (57).
Jokubaitis Could Play for Knicks in Summer League Again
Last year, the Knicks acquired the rights to Rokas Jokubaitis by making a draft-night trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who selected him with the No. 34 overall pick. However, he has yet to make an impact for New York, as he opted to return to the EuroLeague to play for FC Barcelona this season.
That doesn't mean the 21-year-old point guard won't eventually contribute to the Knicks, though. According to Berman, several members of New York's front office visited Jokubaitis recently, and it's possible he will play in the NBA Summer League again this year.
Last summer, Jokubaitis played in three Summer League games for the Knicks, tallying 19 points in 29 total minutes. And Berman noted that while it's "no lock" that Jokubaitis will play for New York during the 2022-23 season, it is a possibility.
Could Jokubaitis be the point guard to anchor the Knicks backcourt for years to come? That remains to be seen, but the team may not know what it has until it gets him into regular-season action.