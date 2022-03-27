Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jalen Brunson Interest, Mitchell Robinson, More

0 of 3

Last season, the New York Knicks ended a seven-year playoff drought. This season, they aren't going to begin a postseason streak unless they get a good bit of help down the stretch.

With eight games to go, New York is 32-42 and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are five games behind the Atlanta Hawks, who would be the final team to reach the play-in tournament as the No. 10 seed if the season ended today.

So there are plenty of New York fans who are likely starting to look ahead to the offseason. The Knicks have a lot of decisions they are going to need to make, such as who they can get to solve their problem at point guard and which key free agents they want to bring back. The right choices could see New York back in the playoffs in the 2022-23 season.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Knicks.