NCAA Men’s Tournament 2022: Ultimate Guide to the Elite Eight

Teams: No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (29-7) vs. No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (31-6)

Region: West

Date and time of game: Saturday, ASAP after Houston-Villanova completion (TBS)

Betting line (DraftKings): Duke -180

This is another game with a compelling clash of styles, both polished to a high mirror shine. Duke finished the season second in KenPom’s offensive rankings, while Arkansas clocked in at 11th on defensive rankings.

Texas Tech stifled Paolo Banchero inside, denying him from getting the ball in rhythm. Banchero did not score until the 13:15 mark in the first half, then didn’t score in the second half until nearly nine minutes had elapsed.

But a balanced Duke team made that work to its advantage, with Jeremy Roach and Mark Williams both turning in big games as the defense fixated on Banchero. Roach tallied 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, five assists and four rebounds. Williams recorded 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, eight rebounds and three blocks. Roach in particular was a potent weapon. It's hard to believe he was benched for long stretches of the regular season. That underachiever no longer seems to exist.

Even with all this, Banchero still got his in the end, and he did it when it mattered most. With poise and determination that wasn't always in evidence during the season, Banchero scored a game-high 22 points, including a clutch three-pointer in the final three minutes that put the Dukies up for good.

Duke is jelling at the right time. I also heard their coach might be leaving. Something to keep an eye on.

For the Razorbacks, the key contributor was Jaylin Williams. Williams played tough interior defense on Drew Timme, repeatedly bothering him into tough shots. Timme still ended up with 25 points but needed 19 shots to get there. Williams' final line against the tournament’s top overall seed was 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting, 12 rebounds, three assists and one block.

Super-center Chet Holmgren was conspicuous in his absence, confined to the bench for much of the first half thanks to two early fouls and fouling out with 3:30 left. Arkansas excels at drawing fouls, sitting seventh in the nation in free throws per field goal attempt and 19th in free throw attempt rate.

Arkansas did not play a perfect game. The team has always struggled with shot selection, and in this game heaved up a lot of off-balance, heat-check type garbage, as reflected in their 7-of-25 conversion rate from three. It was fitting, then, that the game-clincher for Arkansas wasn’t a big shot but a chase-down block by Audiese Toney of Andrew Nembhard’s layup with about 10 seconds remaining.

Duke just survived the nation's No. 1 defense per KenPom in Texas Tech, so Arkansas won't be much of a novelty. Their twin towers of 6'10" Banchero and 7'0" Willams will pose a challenge for the smaller Razorbacks.

And yet, Gonzaga had two seven-footers and that didn't seem to matter, so you tell me. Arkansas is associated with rock fights, but they like to get out in transition, too, and could use their speed to stay ahead of Duke’s bigs.

Ultimately this game is the college basketball equivalent of "here's my fastball, let's see if you can hit it."

Duke is 18-0 when it shoots better than 50 percent and 13-6 when it shoots under 50 percent. Arkansas has allowed 40.9 percent shooting on average this season and 38.9 percent in the tournament. Someone's going to blink.

Here’s guessing Duke keeps Coach K’s final ride going for at least one more game, notching his 101st career tournament win and 13th Final Four appearance.