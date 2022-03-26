Nakamura Should Go Solo, Theory Is a Child and More Friday WWE and AEW TakesMarch 26, 2022
Nakamura Should Go Solo, Theory Is a Child and More Friday WWE and AEW Takes
With WrestleMania coming up next weekend, it appears as if WWE is trying to save its talents for the pay-per-view instead of giving them long, arduous matches before the big show.
Shinsuke Nakamura battled Jimmy Uso in one of the only decent bouts from this week's SmackDown, but even that ended before it could get too wild.
Thankfully, Xavier Woods made his return to SmackDown this week and picked up a win over Ridge Holland. The blue brand also featured a segment with Austin Theory throwing something at Pat McAfee and then running to Vince McMahon's office for protection.
Rampage featured some decent in-ring action, but one of the best moments was a wordless exchange between Hook and Danhausen.
Let's look at some of the most memorable moments from the Friday night wrestling shows.
Shinsuke Nakamura Needs to Ditch Rick Boogs
Rick Boogs began as Shinsuke Nakamura's bodyguard/personal musician, but he has progressed to being The King of Strong Style's tag team partner in recent months.
While both men have their upside, they aren't meshing as well as they should be for a duo that has a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.
Nakamura shined in this week's showdown with Jimmy Uso, and it was a reminder of just how good he is as a solo act. Unfortunately, it looks like they are on their way toward winning the tag belts.
WWE dropped the ball with Nakamura's reign as the intercontinental champion, so there is little faith that a tag title reign alongside the guy who was with him for his entire IC title run will be any better.
There's always a chance they develop more chemistry over time. Otis and Chad Gable took some getting used to and now they are one of the best teams on Raw, so it's possible to make it work.
If they win at WrestleMania, Nakamura and Boogs need to defend the belts regularly against as many teams as WWE can put together. That's their only hope of building a strong reign.
King Woods Should Get a Run with a Singles Title
Kofi Kingston has been riding solo since Big E was injured two weeks ago, but Xavier Woods returned this week to put The New Day back in the tag team division.
Not only did Woods receive a warm welcome from the crowd after being on the shelf for a few months, but he scored a quick win over Holland in his return bout.
Thankfully, Butch is not the main topic of conversation when it comes to a segment he's in because all anyone cared about was seeing Woods back in action.
WWE management might underestimate how popular Woods is with the crowd. The New Day has been over with the fans for years, but Woods has only gotten a chance to shine on his own a few times.
Winning the King of the Ring was a good first step, but WWE should seriously consider giving him a run with the IC title. He would put every ounce of effort he has into making that belt mean something again.
WWE Thinks Austin Theory Is a Child
When he was in NXT, Theory was basically playing the son of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. They didn't even beat around the bush about it.
Now that he is on the main roster, Theory has resorted to throwing stuff at McAfee and then running to Vince McMahon's office for protection. This is the tactic a younger brother would use to mess with his older brother, not something a grown man and professional fighter should be doing.
Theory can be annoying, but sometimes he manages to do something that is funny, but nothing WWE has given him to do in recent months has been interesting. It's just been weird.
He is 24 years old. He might be young, but he's not a kid. WWE needs to figure out the endgame with this Theory/McMahon alliance and get there before he loses the last bit of momentum he has.
Hook and Danhausen Is the Tag Team We Need
During a segment involving QT Marshall trying to present a plaque to his former student, Danhausen appeared and attempted to curse Hook.
His powers were useless against the floppy-haired fighter and he seemed perplexed as to how Hook was immune to his curse. It was a brief moment that provided a quick laugh, but it also opened the door for an interesting possibility.
Danhausen has yet to wrestle in AEW due to being injured when he was initially signed to a contract, but when he is ready to get back in the ring, having him pursue a tag team with the one guy who brushed off his curse would make for some amazing comedy.
AEW has never shied away from using what some people would call meme wrestlers. Orange Cassidy, Hook, Danhausen, RJ City and a few others fall into this category. It has more to do with how people react to them on social media than it does with how they use comedy. Let's face it, Hook is not trying to make you laugh.
But that is where the comedy would come from. The odd-couple pairing of the over-the-top personality of Danhausen with the effortlessly cool Hook could reach Rock 'n' Sock Connection levels of greatness if given an opportunity.
This week's SmackDown was a bit of a letdown and Rampage was mostly uneventful, but it featured some solid in-ring action. Of the two shows, Rampage had more to enjoy.