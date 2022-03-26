Nakamura Should Go Solo, Theory Is a Child and More Friday WWE and AEW Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania coming up next weekend, it appears as if WWE is trying to save its talents for the pay-per-view instead of giving them long, arduous matches before the big show.

Shinsuke Nakamura battled Jimmy Uso in one of the only decent bouts from this week's SmackDown, but even that ended before it could get too wild.

Thankfully, Xavier Woods made his return to SmackDown this week and picked up a win over Ridge Holland. The blue brand also featured a segment with Austin Theory throwing something at Pat McAfee and then running to Vince McMahon's office for protection.

Rampage featured some decent in-ring action, but one of the best moments was a wordless exchange between Hook and Danhausen.

Let's look at some of the most memorable moments from the Friday night wrestling shows.