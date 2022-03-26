NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons' Return, Jerami Grant Trade Buzz and More

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets haven't been the superteam that many expected this season. Kyrie Irving is now allowed to play in home games, but he's been in and out of the lineup for most of the season. James Harden played an inconsistent brand of basketball and was eventually traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons.

Brooklyn holds a play-in spot as it stands, but it could still be a force in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Having Irving at home will help. Getting Simmons into the lineup would help even more.

As the regular season winds down, teams like Brooklyn are focused on the postseason and play-in tournament. Others, like the already-eliminated Detroit Pistons, are already eying the upcoming offseason.

With the play-in tournament just over two weeks away—it's set to begin on April 12—now is a great time to check in on some of the latest NBA buzz.