1 Hot-Take Prediction for Every Champion in WWE Right Now

There will come a time when we look back on this era and fully congratulate Charlotte Flair for the performer she is. For now, though, she is the most underappreciated performer on the WWE roster; any roster, really.

The complaints of The Queen being overpushed and shoved down the audience's throats may carry merit, but that is more a criticism of the creative process than anything she has done at her end. All she's done is consistently deliver matches befitting her spot on the card while carrying herself like the star she knows she is.

A phenomenal wrestler and one of the standard-bearers for in-ring performance in WWE, she is as reliable as anyone to deliver a Match of the Night. She is great at what she does, more athletic than just about any of her peers, and has performed on every major stage WWE has to offer.

The Queen is a legend already, thanks in large part to what her work has meant to the evolution of women's wrestling in WWE. She has been involved in the best matches, some of the key moments and won countless championships along the way.

Some may argue that nepotism got her to where she is, and maybe it did. Maybe having Ric Flair as her father opened up doors that others would have scratched and clawed to get through, but everything that has happened since those doors opened has been on her.

All of the extraordinary performances, the PPV headliners and WrestleMania main event are all her. One day, we will look back on this era and realize how great and influential she was, as well as how meaningful she was to changing the conversation in regards to women's wrestling on a grand scale.