NIT 2022: Updated Bracket, Schedule and Predictions Heading into Semifinals

Nate Billings/Associated Press

Of the four remaining teams, St. Bonaventure is the only unseeded one remaining. The NIT seeds the top 16 teams in its 32-team field, while the other 16 are unseeded and get randomly placed throughout the bracket. That was the case for the Bonnies, who previously lost in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

Even though St. Bonaventure may not have been as successful during the regular season as some of the other NIT teams, it's been playing quite well since this tournament began. The Bonnies have taken down Colorado, Oklahoma and Virginia over the first three rounds, and it's not an easy task to win three straight road games against Power Five opponents.

If St. Bonaventure wants an opportunity to play for the NIT title, it will need to get past Xavier, a No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Musketeers played on their home court in each of the first three rounds, notching victories over Cleveland State, Florida and Vanderbilt.

Although Xavier is a solid team, St. Bonaventure is looking to prove it can keep beating bigger programs, and that may be providing added motivation in the NIT. That's why the Bonnies will continue their impressive run by beating the Musketeers and advancing to the championship game.

Over the first three rounds, St. Bonaventure has had a different leading scorer in each of its wins. It has a balanced, talented lineup anchored by senior guards Jalen Adaway (15.7 points per game) and Jaren Holmes (13.4).

The Bonnies have no trouble sharing the basketball, and they can lean on whichever players have hot hands on a given night. They'll do whatever it takes to take down Xavier, which had lost 10 of 14 games entering the NIT and won't be able to keep its recent momentum in the tournament going.

Prediction: St. Bonaventure wins