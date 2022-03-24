NCAA Tournament 2022: Thursday's Sweet 16 Winners and Losers

1 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Arkansas does not shoot well, especially from three-point range. As such, a game played in the 70s or 80s against Gonzaga was not going to be a winning formula.

So what did Arkansas do in the first half against the favorites to win it all?

It mucked the game up.

That doesn't mean the Hogs turned it into a foul fest. In fact, there were only five free throws attempted in the first 20 minutes. But they walked the ball up the court, they got back in transition, they crowded the paint and dared the Zags to let someone other than Drew Timme (eight points on six field-goal attempts) beat them and they were aggressive on defense, forcing nine turnovers.

JD Notae and Co. also wisely drove the ball straight at Chet Holmgren in the paint, hoping to get Gonzaga's big shot-blocking presence into foul trouble. And it worked to perfection. Holmgren had just one block, no points and two fouls by halftime, forced to sit out the final eight minutes to avoid a third whistle.

It was just about the perfect blueprint for slowing down Gonzaga, and it resulted in a 32-29 Arkansas lead at the intermission.

It also set them up beautifully to survive (and, critically, believe they could survive) a second half in which Timme and Holmgren inevitably got rolling with 28 points.