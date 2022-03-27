Goldberg and Biggest Names Missing from WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Card

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

With the WrestleMania spectacle moving to a two-night mega event, it's hard for even the worst WWE Creative team to leave talented Superstars off the card, but the company has found a way to defy the odds again.

While all eyes are on Seth Rollins as his storyline highlights how he is missing from the April 2-3 pay-per-view card, there are several performers who have worked hard this year and deserve a spot at the company's biggest show.

Here are the biggest names missing from the WrestleMania 38 card.

Goldberg

There are few Superstars Vince McMahon and company have protected more over the years than Goldberg, but he doesn't have a role to play at this year's two-night showcase in Dallas.

The former WCW champion was a major part of the Elimination Chamber PPV in February, where he lost to universal champion Roman Reigns. In 2021, the veteran fought for the WWE Championship twice and beat Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere match.

While most WWE fans don't want to see Goldberg defeating their favorite up-and-coming stars—look no further than The Fiend and Kevin Owens—he would be a valuable addition to a WrestleMania 38 card that lacks depth and star power.

The two-night event has plenty of mainstream celebrity appeal with the addition of Pat McAfee, Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul, but fans are looking to see if a bona fide star like Goldberg will be added to put over a younger talent.

WWE Creative will inevitably let us down again.

Alexa Bliss

Whether fans loved or hated Alexa Bliss' gimmick change when she was with The Fiend, WWE worked for weeks to lay the groundwork for a fundamental character shift through a series of vignettes and her return to in-ring action at Elimination Chamber.

Instead of capitalizing on the momentum, she has been missing in action since February and doesn't have a role for The Show of Shows. One of WWE's biggest issues is the inconsistency of its storylines, with Bliss and her forgotten vignettes being a prime example.

The former Raw women's champion has been an integral part of WWE programming for several years, but the lack of a storyline or direction heading into the company's most prestigious show exposes just how screwed up the process is behind the scenes.

For Vince McMahon and WWE Creative to leave Bliss out of the build to WrestleMania despite the immense resources put into her and her previous storylines, it shows the massive disconnect between what the fans want and what the company books.

Omos

While Fightful Select (h/t Sanchez Taylor of WrestleTalk) has reported Omos could be squaring off against Bobby Lashley in an impromptu matchup, the former Raw tag team champion has been an afterthought on the Road to WrestleMania and deserves better than a last-second bout.

If WWE Creative spent all year building him up as a star, why let him wallow and be used as fodder on the biggest show of the year?

If the talk that Lashley will return from injury to face the massive Superstar is true, there is little doubt The All Mighty will be forced to carry the action in the ring due to Omos' limits as a relatively new performer.

Add in the fact that the former WWE champion will likely come back to earn a victory at WrestleMania, and Omos spent the entire year being portrayed as an indestructible monster just to lose his credibility on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The booking in WWE leaves a lot to be desired.

