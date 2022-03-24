Top Takeaways from Harden, Embiid, 76ers' Win vs. Lakers with LeBron James Out

0 of 2

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers gave all they could without LeBron James on Wednesday night, but they still fell short in a 126-121 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid was outstanding once again with 30 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists. James Harden added 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Philadelphia earned its fourth win in the last five games.

The 76ers (45-27) are now just 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers (31-42) are heading in the other direction, sitting in ninth in the Western Conference with just a half-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

LeBron was out resting his knee, but Russell Westbrook was one of four players with at least 20 points in the loss. After trailing by as many as 14 points earlier in the game, Los Angeles cut the margin down to a single possession in the fourth quarter before falling short.

The Lakers still haven't won consecutive games since early January, but the late-game battle showed head coach Frank Vogel and this squad aren't giving up on the season.