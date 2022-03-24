Knicks Blueprint to Regain Contender Status in 2022

0 of 3

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks aren't mathematically eliminated from the 2022 NBA playoffs, but that may be a formality at this point.

Even after Wednesday's win over the Charlotte Hornets, they are five games back of the final ticket to the Eastern Conference play-in tournament with only nine contests left on their schedule.

ESPN gives them less than a 0.1 percent chance of scoring an invitation to the playoffs.

In other words, it's time to start thinking about the Knicks' offseason and how they can get the bad taste of this campaign out of their mouth. Fixing this roster in a single summer won't be easy, but this three-step guide could put the 'Bockers back on the road to title contention.