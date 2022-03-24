Ranking Warriors' Ideal 1st-Round Playoff Matchups

0 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' hopes of securing the Western Conference's No. 1 seed were extinguished a while ago.

And once Stephen Curry was lost to a foot injury earlier in March, that effectively put the No. 2 seed out of reach too.

Now it's all about trying to maintain the third seed over the final nine games.

If Curry can return for the playoffs, then Golden State's goal of winning a championship won't change. For that to happen, the Warriors need to reclaim momentum, and that starts with handling their first-round opponent. So let's rank the three most favorable matchups among Golden State's realistic opponents.