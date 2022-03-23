Bargain Contracts Steelers Must Consider in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers' busy first week of NFL free agency left only a few major holes on the roster.

Pittsburgh bolstered its secondary by bringing in Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon. The Steelers also re-signed Arthur Maulet.

The Steelers are deep at cornerback, but they could still use some help at safety to give Minkah Fitzpatrick the proper support.

Mike Tomlin and his staff should also scour the wide receiver market for some depth after JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ray-Ray McCloud signed elsewhere.

Most of Pittsburgh's major free-agent decisions have been made, but an addition of a few depth pieces could make its roster look even better ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.