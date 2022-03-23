Bargain Contracts Steelers Must Consider in 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 23, 2022
Bargain Contracts Steelers Must Consider in 2022 NFL Free Agency
The Pittsburgh Steelers' busy first week of NFL free agency left only a few major holes on the roster.
Pittsburgh bolstered its secondary by bringing in Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon. The Steelers also re-signed Arthur Maulet.
The Steelers are deep at cornerback, but they could still use some help at safety to give Minkah Fitzpatrick the proper support.
Mike Tomlin and his staff should also scour the wide receiver market for some depth after JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ray-Ray McCloud signed elsewhere.
Most of Pittsburgh's major free-agent decisions have been made, but an addition of a few depth pieces could make its roster look even better ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.
Jaquiski Tartt
Pittsburgh could look to add a veteran piece at safety to provide cover for Minkah Fitzpatrick, or help a potential early-round pick transition to the NFL.
Jaquiski Tartt comes with seven years of NFL experience, all with the San Francisco 49ers, and he played the strong safety position.
Pittsburgh needs to add a piece or two at strong safety to help out Fitzpatrick at his free safety spot.
Tartt is coming off a season in which he recorded his single-season high in tackles and tackles for loss.
The Steelers could look to bring in Tartt on a one-year deal to ease the transition between himself and a potential early pick.
With Mitchell Trubisky signed at quarterback, the Steelers may not go after a signal-caller in the first round, which would allow them to chase a top defensive player on the Thursday of the NFL draft.
If Pittsburgh still intends on landing a top quarterback, or an offensive player, it should consider the players left on the safety market.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool sit at the top of Pittsburgh's wide receiver depth chart, but there is not much below them right now.
The Steelers should be active on the wide receiver free-agent market to bolster their depth there, especially if Trubisky lands the starting gig.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a nice secondary piece in the Green Bay Packers' wide receiver group over the last few years.
Green Bay used Valdes-Scantling as a deep threat, and that quality could help the Steelers extend the field on certain possessions.
Pittsburgh may face some difficulties bringing in Valdes-Scantling now that Davante Adams is no longer a Green Bay player, but it is worth a shot given the team's depth at the position.
A.J. Green
A.J. Green is coming off his best season in four years.
The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver had 848 yards on 54 catches in his first season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.
Green should not command a multi-year deal at this stage of his career, and he would be a great player to have in the Pittsburgh wide receiver corps.
The Steelers could go after Green on a one-year deal and then draft wide receiver depth on the second or third day of the NFL draft to start a transition process with its depth at the position.
Pittsburgh may not go after a wide receiver in the first round if the safety need is not filled, or if one of the top quarterbacks fall to it at No. 20.
If that is the approach, the Steelers should look to a veteran, like Green, to be another reliable target for Trubisky or whoever wins the starting quarterback job.
