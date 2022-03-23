Patriots' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots used the first wave of NFL free agency to re-sign a handful of veteran players.

Devin McCourty, Trent Brown and Ja'Whaun Bentley agreed to short-term deals over the past week to provide security at their respective positions.

McCourty's experience in the secondary will be especially critical with the Patriots moving on from their second star cornerback in two years. J.C. Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent after Stephon Gilmore was traded to the Carolina Panthers during last season.

Brown provides experienced protection for Mac Jones on the offensive line. He will be the anchor of the unit that lost Shaq Mason in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ted Karras to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

Bentley was the Patriots' leading tackler last season, and he should be the focal point of the defense for years to come.

New England's overall offseason grade is incomplete because it needs to land some depth at wide receiver and offensive guard, among other positions, but the three key re-signings will be important to its success in 2022.