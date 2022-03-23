Buccaneers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason approach transformed from a potential rebuild to gearing up for the Super Bowl with one decision.

Quarterback Tom Brady's call to unretire after a brief stint away from the NFL changed the complexion of Tampa Bay's offseason.

The Bucs re-signed a handful of free agents who may have gone elsewhere had Brady remained retired, starting with center Ryan Jensen.

Jensen, Carlton Davis and Leonard Fournette all re-signed within the past 10 days. The NFC South side also brought in wide receiver Russell Gage and safety Logan Ryan in free agency.

Tampa Bay's roster is stacked to easily win the NFC South with Brady at the helm, and it should contend for another Super Bowl with plenty of key pieces back around the future Hall of Fame quarterback.