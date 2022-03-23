Buccaneers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

Buccaneers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason DecisionsMarch 23, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason approach transformed from a potential rebuild to gearing up for the Super Bowl with one decision.
Quarterback Tom Brady's call to unretire after a brief stint away from the NFL changed the complexion of Tampa Bay's offseason.
The Bucs re-signed a handful of free agents who may have gone elsewhere had Brady remained retired, starting with center Ryan Jensen.
Jensen, Carlton Davis and Leonard Fournette all re-signed within the past 10 days. The NFC South side also brought in wide receiver Russell Gage and safety Logan Ryan in free agency.
Tampa Bay's roster is stacked to easily win the NFC South with Brady at the helm, and it should contend for another Super Bowl with plenty of key pieces back around the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
Ryan Jensen
Contract Details: Three years, $39 million ($23 million guaranteed)
Ryan Jensen's return was triggered by Tom Brady's retirement reversal.
Jensen's re-signing was one of the first things the Bucs focused on after Brady made the call to come back earlier in March.
The center formed a bond with Brady during his first two seasons in Tampa, and he brings a level of comfort to the offensive line for the veteran quarterback.
Tampa Bay needed to bring back at least one of its free-agent offensive linemen to avoid a total reworking of the offensive interior after Ali Marpet retired.
Alex Cappa departed the franchise for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was replaced with Shaq Mason in a trade with the New England Patriots.
Jensen provides security in the middle of the offensive line, and he will likely stick around for at least one year after Brady depending on how long the signal-caller wants to play.
Grade: A
Carlton Davis
Contract Details: Three years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)
Tampa Bay did not overexert itself financially by bringing back Carlton Davis.
Davis was one of the top cornerbacks on the free-agent market, and he opted to return on a $15 million-per-year deal.
The Buccaneers received a bit of relief with the Davis deal because he could have been worth more money on the free-agent market if J.C. Jackson signed for more money with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jackson's $16.5 million-per-year deal set the cornerback market, and it allowed the Bucs to re-sign Davis at a reasonable rate below the franchise tag.
Tampa Bay appeared to make the right call by using the franchise tag on Chris Godwin this offseason and saving some cash on the Davis deal. The Bucs will have to pay Godwin a substantial amount if they want him to stay with the franchise past next year, but that is another discussion that can be had.
Davis returns at a reasonable price, and Tampa Bay has one of the NFL's best corners on its roster for another three years.
Grade: A
Leonard Fournette
Contract Details: Three years, $24 million ($11 million guaranteed)
Leonard Fournette reinvigorated his career in Tampa Bay.
The running back's success over the past two seasons made him a coveted player on the running back market.
Fournette took a meeting with the New England Patriots before he opted to re-sign with the reigning NFC South champion.
The 27-year-old's return gives Tampa Bay a solid one-two punch between him and Ke'Shawn Vaughn.
The three-year deal with $11 million guaranteed is not bad for a running back of Fournette's age. He will be 30 by the time his deal runs out if he stays for the duration.
The Bucs did not overpay for a veteran running back, and Fournette's return allows them to focus on other positions of need in the NFL draft.
Bruce Arians and his staff could draft a young running back in the latter rounds, but it will not be a priority with both Fournette and Vaughn on the roster.
Grade: B