Bargain Contracts Eagles Must Consider in 2022 NFL Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles have been relatively quiet during the 2022 edition of NFL free agency. That's not necessarily a bad thing.
While it can be a bit boring to stand pat with so much player movement going on around the league, it's important to remember a lot of bad contracts are being handed out. Free agency is risky business, and many of the agreements being doled out will soon wind up on rankings of bad contracts.
The Eagles have likely avoided that. Haason Reddick was the team's only big acquisition, and his arrival makes sense with what the team needs and his Philadelphia connections.
That doesn't mean the Eagles should remain on the sideline, though. Now is the time when teams start finding some incredible value on the free-agent market. Few players come without flaws in this stage of the game, but even fewer come with big price tags.
Here are a few contracts they should consider in the coming days.
LB Kyzir White
Linebacker Kyzir White doesn't make a whole lot of splash plays. Last season, he had just one sack, two interceptions and seven tackles for a loss.
However, if you're in the business of finding a three-down linebacker who can hold his own in coverage and be a consistent presence in the run game, then White is a fit. Of course, that's the kind of player the Eagles could use to play beside T.J. Edwards in the middle of the defense.
White amassed more than 140 tackles for the Los Angeles Chargers last season while missing just 5.3 percent of his tackles.
Unlike a lot of options still out there, age isn't an issue for White. He'll be 26 when the season starts, so this contract likely won't even take him to his age-30 season.
White's agility and sure tackling would be a welcome addition to a defense that could use a little more of both.
Proposed contract: Two years, $10 million.
S Terrell Edmunds
Signing Terrell Edmunds won't create the same buzz as swinging for the fences on Tyrann Mathieu, but it would still provide an upgrade with upside on the back end of the defense.
Edmunds is not a ball-hawking safety. He only has five interceptions and a fumble recovery in his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he does bring consistency and durability to the position. He is only 25, has only missed one game in four years and held opposing passers to a 63.7 passer rating when targeted last season, showing he could do more than the box safety role he played in Pittsburgh.
The Eagles just re-signed Anthony Harris, and Marcus Epps could be ready to take on an expanded role. There's no reason to add a big-money free agent to that mix. However, Edmunds' market hasn't materialized to this point. Adding a solid starter like him would be a good idea.
Proposed contract: Two years, $9 million.
CB T.J. Carrie
The Eagles were reportedly interested in bringing in T.J. Carrie last offseason. But they decided to go with Steven Nelson after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
They ended up going with Nelson, while Carrie returned to the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, $1 million contract.
The interest made sense then, and it still does now. The Eagles could use depth at cornerback, and Carrie had success in Indianapolis in 2020 when his position coach was Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.
In 2020, Carrie played 41 percent of the snaps and allowed a completion percentage of just 57.5 percent on 40 targets thrown his way. He was much less successful in 2021, only seeing 21 percent of the snaps and giving up 14 completions on 21 targets.
Carrie isn't going to solve the cornerback position, but he gives them a reliable veteran who has familiarity with the system and what Gannon is trying to do.
Proposed Contract: One year, $1 million.
