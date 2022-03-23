Bargain Contracts Eagles Must Consider in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have been relatively quiet during the 2022 edition of NFL free agency. That's not necessarily a bad thing.

While it can be a bit boring to stand pat with so much player movement going on around the league, it's important to remember a lot of bad contracts are being handed out. Free agency is risky business, and many of the agreements being doled out will soon wind up on rankings of bad contracts.

The Eagles have likely avoided that. Haason Reddick was the team's only big acquisition, and his arrival makes sense with what the team needs and his Philadelphia connections.

That doesn't mean the Eagles should remain on the sideline, though. Now is the time when teams start finding some incredible value on the free-agent market. Few players come without flaws in this stage of the game, but even fewer come with big price tags.

Here are a few contracts they should consider in the coming days.