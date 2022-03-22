NBA Playoff Standings 2022: Updated Team Records, Seedings and MoreMarch 22, 2022
NBA Playoff Standings 2022: Updated Team Records, Seedings and More
The 2021-22 NBA season is down to its final sprint.
Every team has more than 70 games in the books. Some have fewer than 10 tilts left on the docket.
It's now or never for clubs that want to lock up playoff berths or improve postseason seeds. It's also the perfect time for us to update the league standings, lay out the latest playoff bracket and spotlight the most compelling races to track over these final few weeks.
Updated Standings
Eastern Conference
1. y-Miami Heat: 47-25
2. Philadelphia 76ers: 44-27
3. Milwaukee Bucks: 44-27
4. Boston Celtics: 45-28
5. Chicago Bulls: 42-29
6. Cleveland Cavaliers: 41-31
7. Toronto Raptors: 40-32
8. Brooklyn Nets: 38-34
9. Charlotte Hornets: 37-35
10. Atlanta Hawks: 35-36
11. Washington Wizards: 30-41
12. New York Knicks: 30-41
13. e-Indiana Pacers: 25-47
14. e-Detroit Pistons: 19-53
15. e-Orlando Magic: 19-53
Western Conference
1. x-Phoenix Suns: 58-14
2. Memphis Grizzlies: 49-23
3. Golden State Warriors: 47-24
4. Utah Jazz: 45-27
5. Dallas Mavericks: 44-28
6. Denver Nuggets: 42-30
7. Minnesota Timberwolves: 42-31
8. Los Angeles Clippers: 36-37
9. Los Angeles Lakers: 31-41
10. New Orleans Pelicans: 30-42
11. San Antonio Spurs: 28-44
12. Portland Trail Blazers: 27-44
13. Sacramento Kings: 25-48
14. Oklahoma City Thunder: 20-52
15. e-Houston Rockets: 18-54
y-clinched division
x-clinched playoff berth
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Current Playoff Bracket
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 Seed
No. 4 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Chicago Bulls
No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Cleveland Cavaliers
No. 2 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 7 Seed
Play-In Matchups
No. 7 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Brooklyn Nets
No. 9 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 10 Atlanta Hawks
Western Conference
No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 8 Seed
No. 4 Utah Jazz vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks
No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 Denver Nuggets
No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Seed
Play-In Matchups
No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers
No. 9 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 10 New Orleans Pelicans
Races to Watch
In the Eastern Conference, all eyes are on the traffic jam at the top.
Just 2.5 games separate the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds, and there is no gap at all between the second, third and fourth seeds. The Miami Heat had a chance to improve their breathing room Monday, but they couldn't take care of a Philadelphia 76ers squad sitting both James Harden and Joel Embiid.
While all four teams have winning records in their past 10, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are particularly hot. Milwaukee is 8-2 over its past 10, and one of those losses came without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Boston, meanwhile, is 9-1 during the same stretch and a blistering 20-3 over its past 23 games.
This is shaping up to be a photo finish, and it will be interesting to see whether anyone tries manipulating matchups, with the Brooklyn Nets looming as a potentially treacherous first-round opponent.
Out West, there's no drama at the top and perhaps nothing of note at the second seed, either. The Memphis Grizzlies might only be 1.5 games up on the Warriors, but Golden State was trending down even before losing Stephen Curry to a foot injury.
The Warriors' worry now is not losing their edge on the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks, both of whom could close the gap with strong final stretches.
The most fascinating race in the conference, though, might be between the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets and seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota has trimmed the margin to a half-game by going a dominant 17-6 since the start of February.
Assuming these clubs can't climb higher or fall lower, the winner of this race will secure a full-fledged playoff berth, while the loser will have to earn one in the Play-In Tournament.