NBA Playoff Standings 2022: Updated Team Records, Seedings and More

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

In the Eastern Conference, all eyes are on the traffic jam at the top.

Just 2.5 games separate the Nos. 1 and 4 seeds, and there is no gap at all between the second, third and fourth seeds. The Miami Heat had a chance to improve their breathing room Monday, but they couldn't take care of a Philadelphia 76ers squad sitting both James Harden and Joel Embiid.

While all four teams have winning records in their past 10, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are particularly hot. Milwaukee is 8-2 over its past 10, and one of those losses came without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Boston, meanwhile, is 9-1 during the same stretch and a blistering 20-3 over its past 23 games.

This is shaping up to be a photo finish, and it will be interesting to see whether anyone tries manipulating matchups, with the Brooklyn Nets looming as a potentially treacherous first-round opponent.

Out West, there's no drama at the top and perhaps nothing of note at the second seed, either. The Memphis Grizzlies might only be 1.5 games up on the Warriors, but Golden State was trending down even before losing Stephen Curry to a foot injury.

The Warriors' worry now is not losing their edge on the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks, both of whom could close the gap with strong final stretches.

The most fascinating race in the conference, though, might be between the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets and seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota has trimmed the margin to a half-game by going a dominant 17-6 since the start of February.

Assuming these clubs can't climb higher or fall lower, the winner of this race will secure a full-fledged playoff berth, while the loser will have to earn one in the Play-In Tournament.