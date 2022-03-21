Giants' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

1 of 3

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Giants decided to pluck their new front office from the Buffalo Bills, and it wasn't a bad strategy. Buffalo has recently cast aside years of futility to become one of the best teams in the AFC, and Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll were part of the turnaround.

New Giants general manager Schoen spent five seasons as Buffalo's assistant GM. Daboll spent four years as the Bills offensive coordinator before taking the head-coaching job in New York. Both know what it takes to build a successful franchise out of the proverbial ashes—Buffalo hadn't been to the playoffs this century before the 2017 season—and are well-suited to lead New York's turnaround.

We haven't gotten to see Schoen make many personnel moves because of the cap situation, but he's been calculated. Daboll, meanwhile, seems to be a perfect fit for the Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones.

With the Bills, Daboll helped Josh Allen go from being a talented-but-raw dual threat to being one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league. He's already working to build an offense that augments what Jones does well.

"Him asking for my ideas and some of the things that I've liked to run...was cool," Jones told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

There's a lot left to prove here, but this is also the most sensible front-office paring New York has hired in years.

Grade: B+