Jets' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Entering the offseason, the New York Jets had $48.5 million of cap space and quite a few holes to fill on their roster. Less than a week into free agency, their available cap space is now down to $29.1 million, per Over the Cap. Not only have they brought in some key players, but they also still have financial flexibility.

So it's been a successful start to the offseason for New York as it looks to strengthen its roster and build toward becoming a playoff contender. The Jets' sizable list of needs has already gotten much smaller with some key free-agent signings.

With so much cap space left, New York is certain to make more moves this offseason. Will they work out and lead to the Jets being more competitive in 2022?

Here are some grades for several of New York's early-offseason decisions.