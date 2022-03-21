Jets' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

Jets' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason DecisionsMarch 21, 2022
Entering the offseason, the New York Jets had $48.5 million of cap space and quite a few holes to fill on their roster. Less than a week into free agency, their available cap space is now down to $29.1 million, per Over the Cap. Not only have they brought in some key players, but they also still have financial flexibility.
So it's been a successful start to the offseason for New York as it looks to strengthen its roster and build toward becoming a playoff contender. The Jets' sizable list of needs has already gotten much smaller with some key free-agent signings.
With so much cap space left, New York is certain to make more moves this offseason. Will they work out and lead to the Jets being more competitive in 2022?
Here are some grades for several of New York's early-offseason decisions.
Signing OG Laken Tomlinson
Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker are strong, young offensive linemen, and they now have a top veteran guard starting alongside them on the Jets offensive line. One of New York's first big moves in free agency came when it signed Laken Tomlinson to a three-year, $41.2 million deal, fortifying the right side of its O-line.
Tomlinson has been a solid player throughout his seven-year NFL career. He's never played fewer than 15 games in a season, and he's made 104 career starts. Last season, he started all 17 games and made the Pro Bowl for the first time.
The 30-year-old has a solid track record, and the Jets should be able to rely on him to start every game. He played left guard for the San Francisco 49ers, but he should fare well while likely moving to the right side for New York considering Vera-Tucker is the starter at left guard.
The Jets needed to improve the interior of their offensive line. Bringing in Tomlinson was a good way to do that.
Grade: A-
Signing S Jordan Whitehead and CB D.J. Reed
The Jets may have lost safety Marcus Maye to the New Orleans Saints, but they have already signed his replacement, as well as another starter for their secondary. New York inked safety Jordan Whitehead to a two-year, $14.5 million deal, and cornerback D.J. Reed signed a three-year, $33 million contract.
Whitehead played 59 games and made 55 starts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past four seasons. He collected 73 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games last season, and the 25-year-old should be a solid replacement for Maye at a lower cost.
Reed is a four-year NFL veteran who has spent two seasons apiece with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. He started a career-high 14 games for Seattle in 2021, recording 78 tackles and two interceptions.
The Jets secondary was a unit that needed a boost, especially if Maye didn't return. Whitehead and Reed should step in and immediately make their defense better, and they didn't have to spend a ton of money on the pair of standouts. So both moves were smart.
Grade: A
Signing TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin
Last year, the Jets got barely any receiving production out of their tight ends. They needed to bring in one who could become a viable target for quarterback Zach Wilson. But they went out and signed two.
New York inked C.J. Uzomah to a three-year, $24 million deal and then signed Tyler Conklin to a three-year, $21 million contract. That should make the Jets receiving corps much better.
The 29-year-old Uzomah set career highs in yards (493) and touchdowns (five) with the Cincinnati Bengals last season. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Conklin did the same with the Minnesota Vikings, recording 593 yards and three touchdowns.
Together, Uzomah and Conklin should be a formidable duo who will likely both put up solid receiving numbers. That is exactly what Wilson needed to help him take the next step in his young NFL career.
Grade: A