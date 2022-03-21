NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kemba Walker, Knicks, Jalen Brunson

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are running out of time to make a push into the play-in tournament. With 11 regular-season games to go, they're 30-41 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, and all the teams behind them have already been eliminated from contention.

At this point, the Knicks are five games back of the Atlanta Hawks, who are currently the final team in the play-in tournament, and 1.5 games behind the Washington Wizards. But regardless of how things unfold, New York could undergo plenty of change this offseason.

Last year, the Knicks made the playoffs for the first time since 2013, but they still haven't won a postseason series over that stretch. So they'll again be looking to make moves this offseason to change that soon.

Here's some of the latest buzz regarding New York as the NBA season winds down.

Could Walker Return to Charlotte This Offseason?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kemba Walker's first season with the Knicks didn't go as well as he or the team would have hoped. He averaged a career-low 11.6 points in 37 games, and he's currently not with the team as it was agreed he would sit out the rest of the year while getting his left knee healthy.

When the 31-year-old returns to the court in the 2022-23 campaign, it may not be with New York. It's quite clear that things haven't worked out, and he might not return to the team, even though he's signed through the end of next season.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Walker has been training in Charlotte, going back and forth between there and New York. He noted that it's possible the point guard could return to the Charlotte Hornets, after spending his first eight NBA seasons with the organization.

"The likeliest scenario is the Knicks trading Walker’s expiring contract in a deal on draft night in late June. No buyout talks have taken place," Berman wrote.

The Bronx native had his best seasons in Charlotte, before he was dealt to the Boston Celtics in July 2019. He was then traded last June to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which waived him two months later. Shortly after, he signed a two-year deal with the Knicks.

A four-time All-Star, Walker has been a quality player in the league for the past decade. Will a return to the Hornets or a fresh start help him get back on track next season? It should be interesting to see, if he ends up getting moved.

Knicks Could Target Brunson in Free Agency

If Walker leaves, the Knicks will again be looking to add a point guard this offseason. Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley have been filling the role in his absence, but it's unlikely either will be the long-term answer at the position.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Knicks are "expected to target the point guard market" this offseason, and Jalen Brunson is "widely known to be at the top of New York's wish list." And for good reason.

Brunson is having a breakout year for the Dallas Mavericks. He is averaging a career-high 16.1 points and 5.1 assists in 68 games in his fourth season in the NBA. He has continually gotten better over his time with the Mavs, which should land him a sizable contract in free agency this offseason.

New York could fill its point guard role for the long-term future if it's able to sign the 25-year-old and he continues to build off his impressive showing this season. There could be a bit of risk, considering he hasn't had sustained success, but he has been terrific for Dallas of late.

If the Knicks miss out on Brunson, they'll likely need to search for another solution, whether that's by signing a different free agent or by making a trade. But with Walker likely to be gone, they'll have to do something to address the position.