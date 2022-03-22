NCAA Men's Tournament 2022: Ultimate Guide to the Sweet 16

0 of 10

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Everyone, take a second and exhale. We have two more days before the 2022 men's NCAA tournament fires back up with the first wave of Sweet 16 games. After a wild opening weekend that saw four double-digit seeds survive, one No. 1 seed fall, and some excellent basketball across the board, there's certainly more pulse-pounding excitement to come.

With the tournament field trimmed to 16 and a few days to regroup, now is the perfect time to set the scene for another full slate of basketball next weekend.

Ahead you'll find the complete schedule for Thursday's and Friday's games, a quick rundown of some of the notable storylines that have surfaced so far, and then a complete breakdown of each of the eight games on tap with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.

Let's get to it.