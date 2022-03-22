2022 NBA Draft Stock Report for NCAA Tournament's Top Prospects

10 of 10

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Malaki Branham (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)

Stock report: Moving toward lottery discussion

Branham has improved his stock as much as anyone over the past two months. Despite Ohio State's loss to Villanova, he kept his team alive with point-of-attack creation and the ability to get his own shot in the mid-range.

A versatile shot-maker and timely driver also capable of operating as a playmaker, Branham looks awfully complete for an 18-year-old. He finished his freshman year at 53.0 percent inside the arc, 41.6 percent from three and 83.3 percent from the line.

Christian Koloko (Arizona, C, Junior)

Stock report: Gaining steam entering Sweet 16

A 28-point, three-block game against TCU should bring more attention to Koloko in the Sweet 16. There isn't anything too unique or "upsidey" about his game, but if Jalen Duren can draw top-10 interest, Kokolo comes off as a value pick in the 20s or 30s with 7'1", 230-pound size, plus a live motor and athletic ability for rim running, finishing and blocking 2.8 shots in 25.3 minutes.

Blake Wesley (Notre Dame, SG, Freshman)

Stock report: Solidifying first-round status

Wesley's jumper didn't fall through three NCAA tournament matchups, but in each, he showed why NBA teams will overlook the raw and unpolished aspects of his game. The 6'5" freshmen stayed aggressive through cold shooting and put constant pressure on defenses with his quick first step, long strides and scoring tools around the paint.

He needs to improve as a finisher and shooter, but Wesley appears to possess the length, athleticism and shot-making skill worth betting on for a 19-year-old. We'd project him to go first round if he chooses to declare and stay in the draft.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports, Sports-Reference.com