Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Wisconsin After NCAA Tournament

Andy Manis/Associated Press

It's difficult to draw up a more crushing loss than the one the Wisconsin Badgers experienced Sunday.

The No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament is going home after dropping the round-of-32 contest to 11th-seeded Iowa State. The 54-48 loss came in front of a raucous crowd in their home state, making the result that much harder to accept.

As if that's not enough, it likely marked the end of the collegiate careers of Brad Davison and Johnny Davis.

Davison and Chris Vogt are seniors, so it's safe to assume they are on the way out.

As for the rest of the roster? Here's a look at who will probably be back and who will likely be gone for the 2022-23 campaign.