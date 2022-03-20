Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Ohio State After NCAA Tournament

1 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Buckeyes fans have almost certainly seen the last of Liddell given where he sits in the 2022 NBA draft class.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman ranked the Ohio State star 24th in his most recent big board:

"Aside from torching defenders with his back to the basket by creating separation and converting tough fallaways, Liddell also grades in the 95th percentile as a spot-up player. His new catch-and-shoot game (42.5 percent) is key for his NBA fit and value, as is his improved passing (2.9 assists per game) and defense (2.5 blocks per game)."

The 6'7" forward was also projected to go 21st to the Dallas Mavericks in Wasserman's last mock draft.

With another year in Columbus, Liddell might climb into a top-14 lottery position once the 2023 draft rolls around. He has steadily improved over each of his three seasons with Ohio State.

But if he's a potential first-round pick now, then that might be enough to tempt him to make the leap to the NBA.

The same could be said of Branham, who was the No. 28 pick in Wasserman's mock draft: "Though not an explosive athlete, Branham passes the eye test with 6'5" size and three-level scoring skills, most notably a strong mid-range pull-up game and accurate three-point shooting (44.1 percent)."

With senior Kyle Young moving on, Holtmann might lose his top three scorers from this season. The trio of Liddell, Branham and Young combined to score 41.2 points per game entering Sunday. Their 16.6 rebounds amounted to nearly half (48.0 percent) of the team's overall rebounding average as well.

Jamari Wheeler, the team's assist leader (2.9 per game), is a graduate transfer, too. Wheeler helped orchestrate the offense and provided some floor-spacing by hitting 38.9 percent of his three-pointers.

Justin Ahrens, a fourth-year senior, and Cedric Russell, a graduate transfer, were steady role players and will need to be replaced.

Having Branham stay would be a nice boost for Holtmann. If he and Liddell are both gone, then Holtmann may have little choice but to dip into the transfer portal.