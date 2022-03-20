Quick Takes on Cody Rhodes' WWE Return, MJF vs. Wardlow, WrestleMania 38, More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

After weeks of speculation, Cody Rhodes is WWE-bound, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

News broke Friday night that The American Nightmare has signed his WWE contract. The timing couldn't be better with WrestleMania 38 fast approaching. Now it becomes a question of whether his return goes down on The Grandest Stage of Them All or if it is saved for the next night's Raw.

It's been an interesting, albeit uninspiring, road to WrestleMania this year for a variety of reasons. Despite the dull buildup, however, the two-night card still has the potential to exceed expectations.

All Elite Wrestling continues to further several of its own promising storylines, most notably MJF and Wardlow. The two came face-to-face on Wednesday's Dynamite for the first time since the latter seemingly severed ties with his employer, kicking off what should be a fun feud in the months to come.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle the endgame of the MJF vs. Wardlow rivalry, how The Hardy Boyz' chase for the AEW World Tag Team Championship should be handled, the pros and cons of Raw Superstars crossing over on to NXT and more.