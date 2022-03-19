Teams on Upset Alert on Day 4 of 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament

1 of 4

Opponent: No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (24-10)

After a three-week stay atop the AP poll, Auburn stumbled down the stretch, going 3-3 in its last six, including a disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

An 80-61 win over No. 15 Jacksonville State was a soothing elixir. It saw the Tigers remind everyone of the strengths that make them elite.

The first is their defense, which held the Gamecocks to 19-of-61 shooting overall (31.1 percent). Jacksonville State could not get past 7-footer Walker Kessler, who blocked nine shots to go with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The second comes in the personage of Jabari Smith, who B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projects as the No. 1 pick of this year's NBA draft. Smith poured in 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-7 from three. He had a relatively down game against Texas A&M—17 points but needing 16 shots to get there—so a return to form is welcome for Tigers fans.

Those two towers could spell trouble for Miami's guard-heavy lineup; big man Sam Waardenburg will have his hands full. But the Hurricanes do have a few things going for them.

In their hard-fought 68-66 win over USC in the opening round, the Canes shut down well-regarded big man Isaiah Mobley, who managed just 11 points on 3-of-11 shooting.

They also take care of the ball, with their 12.5 turnover percentage and 4.5 turnover margin ranking ninth and sixth nationally this season, respectively. Auburn thrives when it's turning defense into offense, and Miami's ball control could stop that in its tracks.

How's this for finding a silver lining: Miami beat USC while sinking a grand total of one three-pointer in 14 attempts. The Canes have got nowhere to go but up on that front. It's unlikely leading scorer Kameron McGusty (36.5 percent shooting from deep this season) will again shoot 0-of-3 from beyond the arc.