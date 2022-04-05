Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from UNC After NCAA Tournament Loss

1 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Leaky Black, Ryan McAdoo and Brady Manek were all honored during North Carolina's Senior Night celebration. And McAdoo and Manek are sure things to leave Chapel Hill in the offseason.

McAdoo was a seldom-used forward after transferring in from Florida Gulf Coast in 2018. He logged a total of 14 minutes this season.

Manek's departure will leave a large void in the frontcourt, though. The 6'9" forward averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks. He also helped space the floor, knocking down 2.5 three-pointers per game and shooting 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

When it comes to Black's future, the situation is a little more murky. Returning to the Tar Heels for one more year—an option he has because of the additional year of eligibility granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic—is at least something on the table.

Keeping Black on the roster would be a major boost for Davis and his staff.

"Everyone knows about [Armando] Bacot and the shooters," an anonymous ACC assistant said to ESPN's Paul Biancardi. "Leaky can take almost anyone out of their game with his ability to guard one-on-one or with his help defense. He was the best defensive player in the ACC."

Along with Black, Dawson Garcia is a major wild card.

Garcia last played on Jan. 22 in a 98-76 loss to Wake Forest, with the school announcing on Feb. 10 he'd miss the remainder of the year because of "family medical concerns."

Details about the sophomore forward have been scarce, and his teammates may have offered a telling admission by their absence of comment when asked about him following a first-round win over his old school, Marquette.