2022 NFL Free Agency: 1 Move Every Team Should Still Make

AJ Mast/Associated Press

We're now a week into 2022 NFL free agency, as the "legal tampering" window opened last Monday. It's been a wild market thus far, with signings, reversed decisions and blockbuster trades dominating the headlines.

While the first week generally highlights the offseason spending spree, teams can accomplish plenty between now and April's draft. An abundance of talent is left on the open market, and the trade window is wide-open.

Teams still have needs to fill, and they should look to shore up as many holes as possible before the draft. Rookies can become franchise cornerstones, but they will always represent unproven commodities.

Here, we'll examine all 32 teams and one move each needs to make before the 2022 draft, be it a signing, a trade or a financial maneuver. Each potential move will be franchise-specific, while factors like team needs, cap space and draft capital were all considered.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.