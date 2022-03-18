WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 18

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 18March 18, 2022
Friday night, 20 years to the day after an explosive debut introduced him to the WWE Universe, Brock Lesnar vowed to confront Roman Reigns following the brutal attack that left The Beast lying in a bloody heap in Madison Square Garden.
That confrontation headlined a broadcast that also featured the latest in several WrestleMania feuds, including the women's tag team title picture, Drew McIntyre's vendetta against Happy Corbin and a suddenly personal feud between New Day and Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch.
What went down and how did it affect the Road to WrestleMania 38 just over two weeks before the biggest extravaganza of the year?
Find out now with this recap of the March 18 episode.
Match Card
- Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns face-to-face
- Kofi Kingston vs. Ridge Holland
- Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders vs. Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss and Jinder Mahal
- Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
Greatness on a Different Level and a Vengeful Brock Lesnar
"You would have smashed him! You would have bled him all over the ring, just like in Madison Square Garden. I'm so sorry," Heyman said, his faith in The Head of the Table always one of the most entertaining elements of the show.
- Lesnar gleefully driving a forklift into Reigns' SUV was a nice bit that harkened back to the days of Steve Austin's Attitude Era vehicular assaults.
After the break, The Bloodline recovered and escaped in a truck, but not before The Beast ripped the door off the vehicle.
“You’ll have to excuse me. I’m a little riled up,” Lesnar engaged the crowd before warning Reigns that he is coming for blood in two weeks.
Roman Reigns commanded attention as he and The Bloodline hit the ring for the night's opening promo, a smiling and self-congratulatory recap of his beatdown of Brock Lesnar in Madison Square Garden two weeks earlier.
Paul Heyman interrupted, revealing The Beast shook off a weather-related travel delay and was on his way, prompting The Tribal Chief and The Usos to head for the back, showing cowardice in the face of a potential confrontation with the pissed-off WWE champion.
A vengeful Lesnar, after a vehicular assault with a forklift backstage, marched to the ring with a truck door like a total badass and issued a warning to the Universal champion: “I’m coming for blood. See you in two.”
This was a great promo segment to kick off the show in that it did not waste a ton of time and it allowed Reigns and Heyman to show off their character work, which has been exponentially important to the feud and the main event creative of the blue brand over the last year.
It also portrayed Reigns as a coward despite his hubris; a scared champion aware of the reality that awaits him in Dallas.
Lesnar is in his best form ever at this point, an engaging and charismatic babyface who is equal parts lovable and devastating. He is fun, entertaining and allowed to showcase his enormous personality. Hopefully, we see more of him even past WrestleMania because he is finally the top babyface the company hoped he would be two decades ago.
Grade
A+
Top Moments