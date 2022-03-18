WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 18

2 of 2

Roman Reigns commanded attention as he and The Bloodline hit the ring for the night's opening promo, a smiling and self-congratulatory recap of his beatdown of Brock Lesnar in Madison Square Garden two weeks earlier.

Paul Heyman interrupted, revealing The Beast shook off a weather-related travel delay and was on his way, prompting The Tribal Chief and The Usos to head for the back, showing cowardice in the face of a potential confrontation with the pissed-off WWE champion.

A vengeful Lesnar, after a vehicular assault with a forklift backstage, marched to the ring with a truck door like a total badass and issued a warning to the Universal champion: “I’m coming for blood. See you in two.”

This was a great promo segment to kick off the show in that it did not waste a ton of time and it allowed Reigns and Heyman to show off their character work, which has been exponentially important to the feud and the main event creative of the blue brand over the last year.

It also portrayed Reigns as a coward despite his hubris; a scared champion aware of the reality that awaits him in Dallas.

Lesnar is in his best form ever at this point, an engaging and charismatic babyface who is equal parts lovable and devastating. He is fun, entertaining and allowed to showcase his enormous personality. Hopefully, we see more of him even past WrestleMania because he is finally the top babyface the company hoped he would be two decades ago.

Grade

A+

Top Moments