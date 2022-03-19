When WWE Rumors Go Wrong: Cody Rhodes and the Case of Knowing Too Much

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The apparent inevitable Cody Rhodes re-debut in WWE is stuck in a weird return-purgatory we've never really seen before in pro wrestling.

Typically, big returns are at least hinted at and anticipated. Some are shockers that magically don't leak at all, making the moment all the more special. It's rarer and rarer these days, but it's still special.

And then there's the situation with Rhodes, whose leaving All Elite Wrestling for a return to WWE has been reported on for more than a month. As of this writing, it has yet to happen on WWE programming just a few weeks before WrestleMania 38.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), Rhodes has secretly been the planned opponent for Rollins at Mania this whole time. Friday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported Rhodes actually signed a deal with the company 10-14 days ago.

But at this point, any fan with access to the internet and even a slight ear to the ground when it comes to rumors has to be in "just get it over with" mode, right?

On paper, Rollins vs. Rhodes sounds like a great match. But there has been zero buildup. No major hints, no angles, no legitimate beef between the two. With a strong effort, it could make for a pretty compelling "guy who betrayed WWE" vs. "face of WWE" feud that could be a lot of fun.

But as things stand? This has dragged along for far too long. And at its worst, maybe there are some fans who feel like this whole thing has been a ploy to prop up Raw ratings in anticipation of Rhodes actually showing up. Instead, they've seen some OKish broadcasts and left disappointed.

It's also problematic because of Rhodes himself. He's not just the first big defector swimming against the tide by jumping from AEW to WWE—he's one of the founding fathers of AEW. It's a huge deal in the pro wrestling landscape.

But that momentum has been stunted now. It's still a big deal, but not nearly as much as it might have been had the turnaround on a debut happened faster.

Plus, if the plan is to make the debut happen at Mania, that could backfire in spectacular fashion. Rhodes is amazing in a lot of ways, but he's not a John Cena, Rock, Brock, etc. who will get a massive pop. The more casual side of the WWE fanbase might only remember him as the guy who ran around as Stardust. The hardcore side understands all of the above and could think he's only in a main-event slot—after never really being that in his first stint—because WWE had to pay up big to bring him back.

The whole thing is also just a victim of the era. Fans get entirely too many glimpses behind the curtain in this internet age. It has good outcomes, too, undoubtedly, but the constant rumor-updating about who might go where, when and why has contributed to spoiling many debuts, surprises and long-term plans.

Not that big surprises like this can't work. AEW did a pretty good job hinting at CM Punk's return from his seven-year hiatus while understanding that the rumor mill would potentially ruin it. WWE hasn't really done that, though, instead opting for mostly radio silence while keeping one of their top stars—Rollins—totally rudderless ahead of Mania.

If Rhodes was completely out of left field as a debut at Mania, it would be quite the moment. But the rumor mill has been all over it, and at this point, it might be better for WWE to subvert expectations a bit and make his debut happen on the Raw after Mania. That's usually the best episode of Raw each year and something akin to a new season of WWE starting, so that would be a good place to make it happen.

Either way, the endless waiting game with Rhodes has the potential to derail things pretty quickly. WWE would presumably love for him to be a big player in the main event scene on one of their shows. He's family, and he's been stolen from a major competitor. But that goes out the window if this whole saga results in an instant flop of a lukewarm response that, before long, could have him back as just another guy on the roster.

To its credit, WWE has shown an ability to work magic and make special moments in this modern, trap-riddled era. But so far, the Rhodes saga has been exhausting, if not bordering on annoying. But there's still a chance something at Mania or the Raw after Mania rewrites this narrative and makes the wait totally worth it.

One thing's for sure—WWE and Rhodes both need that to come to fruition.