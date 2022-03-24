Projecting Who's Staying, Who's Leaving from Michigan After NCAA Tournament Loss

Projecting Who's Staying, Who's Leaving from Michigan After NCAA Tournament LossMarch 25, 2022
The 2021-22 season has come to an end for Michigan men's basketball after Thursday's 63-55 loss to the Villanova Wildcats in the Sweet 16.
It was certainly an up-and-down season for the Wolverines, which had high expectations after entering the year No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press poll. It took only a month for them to drop out of the poll following tough losses during the nonconference season, and a 1-3 start in Big Ten play further raised doubts.
The Wolverines still did enough to stay in the bubble conversation, even with Phil Martelli filling in for head coach Juwan Howard for the final five games of the regular season. The squad grabbed an at-large bid despite a disappointing loss to Indiana in its first Big Ten tournament game.
Michigan still reached the NCAA tournament, where it seemed to finally reach its expectations. The squad upset Colorado State and Tennessee for a trip to the Sweet 16 before losing to Villanova in the regional semifinal.
After a short period reflecting on the latest loss, the attention will be on a 2022-23 season that will once again feature plenty of hype. Here is a look at what to expect for Michigan in the coming year.
Juwan Howard
A year after winning the Big Ten and AP National Coach of the Year award, Juwan Howard's future with the team was a question at times this season.
Much of the drama came after he got into a physical altercation with Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft following his team's loss in February. Howard was suspended the remainder of the regular season amid plenty of calls for harsher punishment.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel also condemned Howard's actions.
"Today's disciplinary actions underscore the seriousness with which we take the incident that unfolded on Sunday," Manuel said in a statement. "Simply put, there is no room at U-M for the behavior we saw. We will learn from this incident as a department, work to improve ourselves while operating under a spotlight, and move forward in a positive light."
The words also seemingly indicate there would be no further penalty, especially after he was reinstated for the postseason.
Howard said he took "full ownership" of his actions, although he could be on thin ice if another situation arises.
The Wolverines are still happy with what Howard has provided on the court, including an Elite Eight appearance last season. They should keep him on the sidelines going forward.
Who's Leaving?
Hunter Dickinson, C
After testing the waters of the NBA draft last season, Hunter Dickinson announced his return to Michigan with a tweet that read "One last ride...", which doesn't sound like someone who wants to stay any longer.
The center said he was looking to improve his stock after being projected as a second-round pick last season.
"I've always said from the start that I didn’t want to be a mid-to-late second round pick," Dickinson said last July. "So I just wanted to stay true to myself and stay true to what I was saying from the beginning: That I wanted to be a first-round pick. Coming back, if that’s what I’ve got to do, then that’s what I’ve got to do."
It's unclear if he has risen high enough on draft boards—Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman didn't have him in his latest first-round mock draft—but there might not be much more Dickinson can do at the college level.
The 7'1" player improved his numbers to 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game entering the tournament, and he expanded his skill set with 18 made three-pointers after hitting zero as a freshman.
It likely puts his college career at an end while leaving a significant hole in Michigan's lineup.
Eli Brooks, G/DeVante' Jones, G
The two seniors have played an important role leading Michigan's backcourt this season, with Eli Brooks providing a veteran presence in his fifth collegiate season. The guard has waited for his opportunity and shined with 12.3 points per game, but his eligibility has run out.
DeVante' Jones saw his scoring average dip after transferring from Coastal Carolina, but he remained a key part of the offense throughout the season with some big games along the way, especially in the late-season win over Ohio State.
Brandon Johns Jr. is another senior who has likely played his last game at Michigan.
Caleb Houstan, F
The most controversial name on this list, Caleb Houstan has not lived up to the lofty expectations placed on him when he committed as a 5-star recruit.
Earlier in the season, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz projected Houstan as the No. 6 pick in the 2022 draft. Now, though, he is out of the first round on most lists.
The talent is still there, however, and NBA scouts will notice. An athletic 6'8" forward who can shoot will not be ignored, despite inconsistent play during his freshman season. If he puts his name in the draft, he could put on a show at the combine and workouts before quickly rising on draft boards.
The Montverde Academy product likely saw himself as one-and-done entering the season, and that might not change based on performance.
Who's Staying?
Moussa Diabate, F
Like Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate could also consider leaving for the NBA draft. The 6'11" player would instead be better off staying another season while becoming a featured part of the Wolverines in 2022-23.
Diabate forced his way into the starting lineup after a slow start and averaged 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in conference play. He also averaged 0.7 blocks per game and has the athleticism and instincts to be an elite rim-protector if he improves in the offseason.
With Dickinson gone, Diabate would be a go-to option in the post and a nightly double-double threat for Michigan.
Frankie Collins, G
Another part of the heralded 2021 class that ranked third in the nation by 247Sports, Frankie Collins had a relatively quiet first season at Michigan. However, his NCAA tournament performance against Colorado State showed he can be a big part of the future.
The 6'1" guard is lightning quick and can get into the lane with consistency, where he will be able to either finish himself or set up teammates. He is the perfect lead guard for Howard's offense and could take a huge jump in Year 2.
Terrance Williams, F
With just one start in two seasons, Terrance Williams has been waiting for his opportunity. He might get it in 2022-23.
The forward can be an elite three-point shooter after making 39.1 percent of his shots entering the NCAA tournament, which could put him in an important role for the Wolverines.
Kobe Bufkin, G
A potential transfer candidate after struggling to see the court as a freshman, Kobe Bufkin will likely stay where he is and try to earn a bigger role next season. The Michigan native reached double-digit points just twice this year, but he can be a good perimeter defender who should only improve offensively with more playing time.
Who's Coming?
Tarris Reed, C
Though not as highly touted as last year's class, Michigan has another quality group coming in next season. The Wolverines' incoming group includes four 4-star players, which is good for the seventh-ranked class in the country, per 247Sports.
Tarris Reed is the biggest name of the group, providing much-needed size inside if Hunter Dickinson leaves. The 6'10" center has good athleticism and should be a strong finisher in the paint while also providing a rebounding boost.
Jett Howard, F
Michigan should expect an instant impact for Jett Howard, who is a quality scorer and passer with enough size at 6'7" to slot perfectly at small forward. The Florida native has a high floor with his outside shooting ability, while his guard skills could make him an elite offensive playmaker.
Dug McDaniel, G
Depending on how the transfer market shakes out for Michigan, Dug McDaniel could be an important part of the rotation in 2022-23 as the team looks to replace Eli Brooks. Though undersized at 5'11", he makes up for it with quickness that will help him on both ends of the court.