Projecting Who's Staying, Who's Leaving from Michigan After NCAA Tournament Loss

2 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Hunter Dickinson, C

After testing the waters of the NBA draft last season, Hunter Dickinson announced his return to Michigan with a tweet that read "One last ride...", which doesn't sound like someone who wants to stay any longer.

The center said he was looking to improve his stock after being projected as a second-round pick last season.

"I've always said from the start that I didn’t want to be a mid-to-late second round pick," Dickinson said last July. "So I just wanted to stay true to myself and stay true to what I was saying from the beginning: That I wanted to be a first-round pick. Coming back, if that’s what I’ve got to do, then that’s what I’ve got to do."

It's unclear if he has risen high enough on draft boards—Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman didn't have him in his latest first-round mock draft—but there might not be much more Dickinson can do at the college level.

The 7'1" player improved his numbers to 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game entering the tournament, and he expanded his skill set with 18 made three-pointers after hitting zero as a freshman.

It likely puts his college career at an end while leaving a significant hole in Michigan's lineup.

Eli Brooks, G/DeVante' Jones, G

The two seniors have played an important role leading Michigan's backcourt this season, with Eli Brooks providing a veteran presence in his fifth collegiate season. The guard has waited for his opportunity and shined with 12.3 points per game, but his eligibility has run out.

DeVante' Jones saw his scoring average dip after transferring from Coastal Carolina, but he remained a key part of the offense throughout the season with some big games along the way, especially in the late-season win over Ohio State.

Brandon Johns Jr. is another senior who has likely played his last game at Michigan.

Caleb Houstan, F

The most controversial name on this list, Caleb Houstan has not lived up to the lofty expectations placed on him when he committed as a 5-star recruit.

Earlier in the season, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz projected Houstan as the No. 6 pick in the 2022 draft. Now, though, he is out of the first round on most lists.

The talent is still there, however, and NBA scouts will notice. An athletic 6'8" forward who can shoot will not be ignored, despite inconsistent play during his freshman season. If he puts his name in the draft, he could put on a show at the combine and workouts before quickly rising on draft boards.

The Montverde Academy product likely saw himself as one-and-done entering the season, and that might not change based on performance.