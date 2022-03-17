Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Loss vs. Timberwolves

0 of 2

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their third straight loss Wednesday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves rolled to a lopsided 124-104 home win over LeBron James and Co.

It was another lackluster performance that raised serious questions about whether the Lakers are in danger of missing the playoffs altogether as they slipped closer to the cut line for the play-in tournament.

Here's a look at how the race for the final two spots in the Western Conference is shaping up:

If two of those four teams pass the Lakers, their season will come to an end without even a chance to fight for a berth in the final postseason field.

L.A. was outplayed in almost every aspect Wednesday. It shot just 41.9 percent from the field and knocked down only 10 of its 45 three-point attempts (22.2 percent). It also lost the rebounding battle 51-38 and allowed the Wolves to hit 17 threes.

James paced the Lakers with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes. Even the four-time MVP wasn't at his best, however, as he connected on just eight of his 21 shots from the field and endured a 1-of-8 night from beyond the arc.

Karl-Anthony Towns (30 points) and Anthony Edwards (27) led the way for Minnesota.

Wednesday's game marked the end of the four-game season series between the teams, with the Wolves holding a 3-1 edge.