Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Loss vs. Timberwolves

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

James is under contract with Los Angeles for next season as part of the two-year, $85.7 million deal he signed in December 2020. Each passing loss makes it easier to imagine him playing the final season of that pact with another team.

The 37-year-old admitted after Wednesday's loss to the Wolves that this campaign has tested his patience.

"I think every season for me is all about patience," James told reporters. "And it is no different this year. I think it is just testing my patience a little bit more than any season in the last few years just because of the way we are playing and the losses are coming at a bunch."

He added: "At the end of the day, I would never, ever put myself in a position where I feel like I am losing, even when I lose a game."

James hasn't expressed a desire to leave in the short term, but the question is how the 18-time All-Star's outlook may change if this season ends with a whimper and the Lakers aren't able to make some massive roster changes during the offseason.

In late February, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the NBA's longtime gold standard wanted to see some urgency from the organization (via HoopsHype):

"I don't think LeBron wants to leave the Lakers. ... If they don't do anything this summer, and he doesn't extend in August, now we may have a different discussion. But today, my feeling from the conversations I had, he doesn't want out. He just wants the Lakers to have their foot on the gas."

James has been forced to carry the team on his shoulders since Anthony Davis was sidelined with a foot injury in mid-February. Russell Westbrook, who was acquired in the offseason to take away some of that burden, hasn't lived up to expectations.

The Lakers still have time to turn things around, especially if Davis returns to the lineup, but if the downward trajectory continues, it could become a rumor-filled summer for LeBron and the Lakers.