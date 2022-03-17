Top Takeaways from Jayson Tatum, Celtics vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

1 of 2

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

One of the reasons why the Celtics could be dangerous in the Eastern Conference playoffs is their recent success on the road. They've been going into hostile environments of late and coming away with positive results, which they'll try to continue to do in the postseason.

Boston has won 10 of its last 12 road games, with six of those victories coming by 20 or more points. As play-by-play announcer Sean Grande pointed out on Twitter, the Celtics' road scoring differential of 6.2 points this season ranks second in the NBA and would place second in franchise history.

The team's success away from home has been a key to its climb up the standings. Boston is now in the top four in the East for the first time this season.

"It shows that we're going up in the right direction and can compete with any team out there on any given night," Smart said, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. "We have the talent and we have the guys. We have the potential. We have the desire, too, the heart, and the work ethic."

The Celtics' defense powered them past the Warriors, who shot 37.2 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from three-point range. Boston won the rebounding battle 53-38, and it forced eight turnovers, including four by Curry before his early exit.

If the season ended today, the Celtics would now have home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. But with the way they've been playing on the road, it may not even matter if they end up dropping a spot or two and having to travel to open a series.

The most important thing for Boston is getting into the postseason, which it's in a good position to do. It has a 2.5-game lead over the Toronto Raptors, who are in seventh and would be the top team in the play-in tournament.

The Celtics may still also go up, as they're only four games back of the first-place Miami Heat. They'll look to keep making up ground while staying out West, as they have three more road games against the Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder before returning home next week.