2022 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Top 35 Players Still Available

5 of 15

Butch Dill/Associated Press

15. Jameis Winston, QB

Jameis Winston should be considered the top option in a relatively underwhelming free-agent quarterback class.

The 2015 first overall pick has 77 starts on his resume and is coming off an efficient but injury-shortened season with the New Orleans Saints. Winston posted a passer rating of 102.8 and a 5-2 record in 2021 before suffering a torn ACL, and the injury may prevent him from being ready for the start of the season.

Winston's recovery and the penchant for interceptions he showed with Tampa prevent him from being a true top-tier target. However, this doesn't mean he can't develop into a quality long-term starter. The 28-year-old was far more careful with the football in New Orleans (14 TDs, three INTs), which may signal a turning of the corner in the turnover department.

14. Calais Campbell, DL

Calais Campbell, who will turn 36 in September, is nearing the end of his career. However, that doesn't mean he can't be a valuable addition to a team seeking short-term help.

Campbell's efficacy as an edge-rusher has diminished. After posting 10.5 sacks in 2018, he's totaled just 12 sacks since. He had a mere 1.5 sacks and 16 quarterback pressures with the Baltimore Ravens this past season.

Yet Campbell's value as an edge-setting defensive lineman is still high. He amassed 49 tackles and 29 solo stops in 2021 to go with five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. He is still a force against the run with enough tread on the tires to keep the attention of opposing passers.

13. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR

Longtime returner/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson became a runner/receiver with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, and the results were impressive. He finished the year with 618 rushing yards, 548 receiving yards and 11 combined touchdowns.

It seems Patterson found a perfect situation in Atlanta, and the 31-year-old has stated his desire to return.

"It feels like it's the right place," he told the From The Perch podcast (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon). "But at the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for me and my family."

Patterson can be a special player in 2022, but he'll need to find a team willing to utilize him as Atlanta did this past season.

12. Duane Brown, LT

Youth is not a selling point for Duane Brown, who will turn 37 in August. However, the five-time Pro Bowler is still a starting-level player at left tackle, which remains a difficult position to fill in free agency.

Quality left tackles rarely hit the open market, and Brown was definitely quality in 2021. He started all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks, and while he did allow eight sacks, per PFF, he wound up with a Pro Bowl nod.

Brown won't appeal to every team, but he's a solid option for a contender or a rebuilding squad seeking a one-year bridge at tackle.

11. Rob Gronkowski, TE

Rob Gronkowski might go down as the biggest mismatch tight end in NFL history. The future Hall of Famer was borderline uncoverable during his prime, and while he's lost a step or two, he was still quite productive at 32 years old.

This past season, Gronk was limited to 12 games by a rib injury that also involved a punctured lung. Yet he still racked up 802 yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions.

Gronkowski's age (he's already retired once) and long injury history prevent him from being one of the top overall free agents this year. However, he would be a great addition for just about any team looking to win right away.