2022 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Top 35 Players Still AvailableMarch 17, 2022
2022 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Top 35 Players Still Available
NFL free agency has ostensibly been open since noon ET on Monday when the 2022 "legal tampering" period began. However, the market officially opened at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, which is when everything started to finalize.
Most of the agreements that were reported on Monday and Tuesday went through, with some exceptions. Running back J.D. McKissic, for example, returned to the Washington Commanders after initially agreeing to terms with the Buffalo Bills.
Several top free agents, like Chandler Jones, Za'Darius Smith, Von Miller and Darious Williams, waited until Wednesday to make their decisions but did so after the market officially opened. We've now had three days of deal-making, and a large portion of the player pool has been siphoned off.
Quality talent is still available entering the second official day of free agency, though, and teams are far from done making moves. All agreements are according to NFL.com, and this list is current as of Thursday morning.
Our initial top-50 free-agent list can be found here. Tuesday's board can be found here, and Wednesday's list can be found here.
35-31
35. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR
With the receiver market dwindling, wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling remains one of the more intriguing options available.
Valdes-Scantling represents a solid second or third receiving option with plenty of downfield ability. While the field-stretcher has never topped 700 receiving yards in a season, he did lead the league with an average of 20.9 yards per catch in 2020.
Teams who already have a No. 1 wideout but are looking for another deep threat should be high on Valdes-Scantling in the coming days.
34. Gerald Everett, TE
The tight end market is also quickly shrinking, leaving Gerald Everett as one of the top options available.
While Everett has never been the focal point of a passing attack, he's a versatile pass-catcher who can play in multiple slots along the formation. He's also shown that he can function in multiple systems, topping 400 yards in seasons with both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, and can boost a passing attack as either a No. 1 or No. 2 option.
33. Trent Brown, OT
Trent Brown is a 28-year-old starting-caliber tackle who has played well at times but lacked consistency over his career.
Brown was a Pro Bowler with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 but was responsible for nine penalties and three sacks the previous season, according to Pro Football Focus. Brown has also been limited to only 14 games over the past two seasons—he spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list in 2020 and dealt with a calf injury last season.
While Brown shouldn't be considered elite, he's a fine option for teams needing help at right tackle.
32. Bryce Callahan, CB
Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan isn't a top-flight starting cornerback, but he's a versatile inside-outside corner who can help a team immediately.
Injuries have limited Callahan to 13 games or fewer in each of his pro campaigns, and a foot injury caused him to miss all of 2019. However, he is reliable in coverage when healthy, allowing an opposing passer rating below 92.0 in each of his past three seasons and a rating of just 47.8 in 2020.
While Callahan is at his best in the slot, he can play on the perimeter and would be a fine fit for teams utilizing multiple coverage schemes.
31. Derek Barnett, Edge
Philadelphia Eagles pass-rusher Derek Barnett hasn't quite lived up his status as 14th pick in the 2017 draft. However, he's a physically gifted edge defender with solid rotational value.
While Barnett only had two sacks last season, he finished with 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 22 quarterback pressures.
Barnett isn't a high-end pass-rusher, but teams still value his ability to apply pressure. He had 12 sacks between 2019 and 2020, and that's the sort of production teams will hope to get out of Barnett as part of a pass-rushing platoon.
30-26
30. Donte Jackson, CB
Donte Jackson isn't the most notable Carolina Panthers cornerback on the open market—Stephon Gilmore is also still available—but he's a starting-caliber defender coming off of back-to-back strong seasons.
Jackson allowed an opposing passer rating of 79.2 and 86.5 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Jackson is fast, physical, and savvy and should be viewed as an above-average No. 3 cornerback who can function in either zone- or man-based coverage schemes.
29. Leighton Vander Esch, LB
Leighton Vander Esch was a rookie Pro Bowler in 2018 but has fallen out of favor with the Dallas Cowboys over the past couple of years.
Vander Esch played just 58 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021 and 67 percent the previous year after playing more than 75 percent in each of his first two seasons.
Teams looking for a coverage linebacker who can thrive in space will love Vander Esch. However, he can struggle to take on blockers and take down ball-carriers (43 missed tackles in four seasons) and shouldn't be asked to regularly play in traffic.
28. Marcus Mariota, QB
Marcus Mariota makes this list because of his potential to return to the ranks of NFL starters. This is far from a loaded free-agent quarterback class, and the trade market is running low on options.
Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, while Aaron Rodgers announced he'll be returning to the Green Bay Packers.
Mariota has spent the last two years as a backup, but he has 61 starts on his resume and is only 28 years old. He should be a serviceable bridge quarterback and may get the opportunity to re-establish himself as a full-time starter.
27. Melvin Gordon III, RB
Running back Melvin Gordon III was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Chargers and was an above-average starter in two seasons with the Denver Broncos.
However, Gordon hasn't been the most efficient ball-carrier, averaging less than four yards per carry in four of his seven seasons. On the plus side, he topped 4.5 yards per carry in each of the past two years.
Gordon is a solid dual-threat back and should still be valued as a short-term starting option or a high-end rotational piece. He'll turn 29 in April, though, and probably isn't a long-term answer.
26. Leonard Fournette, RB
Running back Leonard Fournette might not be a truly elite ball-carrier, but he's a legitimate dual-threat back who has proved himself in multiple offenses.
Fournette had two 1,000-yard rushing campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then thrived as an all-around offensive weapon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This past season, he totaled 812 rushing yards, 454 receiving yards and 10 combined touchdowns.
The 27-year-old Fournette has a great combination of a bruising running style and pass-catching chops and should be viewed as the top full-time starter in the 2022 running back pool.
25-21
25. Austin Hooper, TE
The Cleveland Browns released tight end Austin Hooper to save cap space and because of a logjam at the position. The Browns franchise-tagged fellow tight end David Njoku and also have 2020 fourth-round pick, Harrison Bryant.
Hopper, however, is a two-time Pro Bowler, and Cleveland's reliance on multiple tight ends dampened his production over the past two seasons. In 2019, though, Hooper accumulated 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
With tight ends Njoku, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Schultz—all franchise-tagged—and Zach Ertz and C.J. Uzomah off the market, Hooper becomes one of the best at his position available.
24. Billy Turner, OL
The Green Bay Packers parted with offensive lineman Billy Turner on Monday, so the 30-year-old earns a spot on our updated list.
Though not a high-end starter, Turner is versatile with experience at both guard and tackle. Turner started 13 games for Green Bay last season before missing the rest of the regular season with a knee injury and played 95 percent of the offensive snaps in those games. According to Pro Football Focus, Turner was responsible for four penalties and three sacks allowed.
Turner should be viewed as a serviceable starter almost anywhere along the offensive line. At absolute worst, he's a quality backup who can provide depth at both positions.
23. Kyle Van Noy, LB
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was released by the New England Patriots shortly before the tag deadline, sending a proven and versatile linebacker to the open market.
Van Noy was solid in his 2020 season away from the Patriots, logging 69 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in Miami. He was arguably even better upon his return to Foxborough, finishing the 2021 season with five sacks, 10 passes defended, 66 tackles and an opposing passer rating of just 69.3.
Effective as both an off-ball linebacker and an occasional blitzer, the soon-to-be 31-year-old is a proven commodity who should fit a variety of schemes.
22. Steven Nelson, CB
Cornerback Steven Nelson has proven himself to be a capable starter over the past six seasons, though he's coming off a tough two-year stretch.
Nelson appeared in 12 games as a rookie in 2015, and he's started all but two games in which he has appeared since. He's still just 29 years old but has been less efficient in each of the past two seasons. In 2020, Nelson's opposing passer rating jumped from 65.8 to 97.0. It jumped again to 108.4 in 2021.
Teams should target Nelson as a No. 2 or No. 3 corner this offseason, though they should be wary of a continued decline and unwilling to commit long-term.
21. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR
Wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown enough high-end potential in the past to warrant heavy interest in free agency. However, his recent production keeps him from being one of the top receivers on the open market.
In 2018, Smith-Schuster racked up 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 catches. He had 831 yards and nine scores in 2020 and was limited by a shoulder injury last season, producing just 129 receiving yards in five regular-season games.
Teams will be willing to bet on Smith-Schuster's upside. However, he may have to settle for a short-term deal and return to Pro Bowl form before cashing in with a hefty payday.
20-16
20. Julio Jones, WR
The Tennessee Titans released wide receiver Julio Jones, adding an intriguing option to the receiver market.
While Jones has been hampered by injuries over the past two seasons—he had just 434 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games last season—he's an all-time great, a seven-time Pro Bowler and a player who can command defensive attention.
At 33, Jones isn't the same receiver he once was. However, he could step into an offense and provide value similar to the way fellow 2011 draft mate A.J. Green (848 yards, 3 TDs) did with the Arizona Cardinals this past season.
19. Justin Houston, Edge
At 33 years old, Justin Houston is no longer in his prime. He has seen a dip in sack production in each of the past two years and finished 2021 with only 4.5 quarterback takedowns, his lowest total since 2016 when he played just five games.
Yet Houston can still be an effective rotational pass-rusher capable of generating pressure. While his 2021 sack total was underwhelming, he had a solid 24 quarterback pressures while playing 61 percent of the defensive snaps.
Houston's best days are behind him, but pass-rushing help is always valued in free agency. Expect him to find a home with a contender.
18. Jerry Hughes, Edge
Jerry Hughes, who will turn 34 in August, is very similar to Houston in that he is no longer a high-level sack compiler, but he can produce pressure in a rotational role.
In 2021 with the Buffalo Bills, Hughes tallied two sacks and 26 quarterback pressures while playing only 52 percent of the defensive snaps. Hughes also logged two forced fumbles, three batted passes and seven quarterback hits.
Though an aging situational edge-rusher won't be a fit for every team, Hughes could be a valuable budget option for a playoff-hopeful squad looking to bolster its edge-rushing rotation.
17. JC Tretter, C
The Browns parted with center JC Tretter on Tuesday, which added a quality leader and another reliable starter to the free-agent pool.
Tretter, who is also the NFLPA president, was incredibly durable during his five seasons in Cleveland, missing only one game during that span on the reserve/COVID-19 list and none due to injury. He also played 100 percent of the snaps when active with the Browns.
While Tretter isn't a Pro Bowl center, the 31-year-old is still an above-average starter. He was responsible for only five penalties and a single sack allowed in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.
16. Jarvis Landry, WR
The Browns released another veteran in wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Monday. While Landry experienced an injury-hampered (knee) and disappointing 2021 campaign (570 yards, two touchdowns), he should be a top target for receiver-needy teams. He's turning 30 years old, but the five-time Pro Bowler has topped 800 yards in six of his eight seasons.
With Michael Gallup and Christian Kirk both already off the market, Landry is now one of the top receivers still available.
15-11
15. Jameis Winston, QB
Jameis Winston should be considered the top option in a relatively underwhelming free-agent quarterback class.
The 2015 first overall pick has 77 starts on his resume and is coming off an efficient but injury-shortened season with the New Orleans Saints. Winston posted a passer rating of 102.8 and a 5-2 record in 2021 before suffering a torn ACL, and the injury may prevent him from being ready for the start of the season.
Winston's recovery and the penchant for interceptions he showed with Tampa prevent him from being a true top-tier target. However, this doesn't mean he can't develop into a quality long-term starter. The 28-year-old was far more careful with the football in New Orleans (14 TDs, three INTs), which may signal a turning of the corner in the turnover department.
14. Calais Campbell, DL
Calais Campbell, who will turn 36 in September, is nearing the end of his career. However, that doesn't mean he can't be a valuable addition to a team seeking short-term help.
Campbell's efficacy as an edge-rusher has diminished. After posting 10.5 sacks in 2018, he's totaled just 12 sacks since. He had a mere 1.5 sacks and 16 quarterback pressures with the Baltimore Ravens this past season.
Yet Campbell's value as an edge-setting defensive lineman is still high. He amassed 49 tackles and 29 solo stops in 2021 to go with five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. He is still a force against the run with enough tread on the tires to keep the attention of opposing passers.
13. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR
Longtime returner/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson became a runner/receiver with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, and the results were impressive. He finished the year with 618 rushing yards, 548 receiving yards and 11 combined touchdowns.
It seems Patterson found a perfect situation in Atlanta, and the 31-year-old has stated his desire to return.
"It feels like it's the right place," he told the From The Perch podcast (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon). "But at the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for me and my family."
Patterson can be a special player in 2022, but he'll need to find a team willing to utilize him as Atlanta did this past season.
12. Duane Brown, LT
Youth is not a selling point for Duane Brown, who will turn 37 in August. However, the five-time Pro Bowler is still a starting-level player at left tackle, which remains a difficult position to fill in free agency.
Quality left tackles rarely hit the open market, and Brown was definitely quality in 2021. He started all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks, and while he did allow eight sacks, per PFF, he wound up with a Pro Bowl nod.
Brown won't appeal to every team, but he's a solid option for a contender or a rebuilding squad seeking a one-year bridge at tackle.
11. Rob Gronkowski, TE
Rob Gronkowski might go down as the biggest mismatch tight end in NFL history. The future Hall of Famer was borderline uncoverable during his prime, and while he's lost a step or two, he was still quite productive at 32 years old.
This past season, Gronk was limited to 12 games by a rib injury that also involved a punctured lung. Yet he still racked up 802 yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions.
Gronkowski's age (he's already retired once) and long injury history prevent him from being one of the top overall free agents this year. However, he would be a great addition for just about any team looking to win right away.
10. Melvin Ingram III, Edge
Melvin Ingram III is no longer the Pro Bowl edge-rusher that he once was. However, he is still a capable rotational piece who will bring value to a playoff contender.
Ingram proved this during the second half of 2021 after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs. In nine games with the Chiefs, he had just a single sack but produced 11 quarterback pressures while playing 58 percent of the defensive snaps.
While Ingram was a rotational pass-rusher in 2021, he's a three-time Pro Bowler who could be a significant piece in the right system.
Ingram, who will turn 33 in April, shouldn't be a long-term target for rebuilding teams. As a rotational piece, though, he should be on the radar of playoff teams and postseason hopefuls this offseason.
9. Akiem Hicks, DL
Akiem Hicks may be on the older side at 32, but he's still quite capable of playing at a high level when fully healthy.
Hicks was limited to nine games by groin and ankle injuries in 2021. However, he still finished with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures. He also logged 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 29 pressures the previous season.
Over the past six seasons, Hicks has averaged 2.5 tackles per game, which is productive for an interior defensive lineman.
Interior defenders who can stuff the run and pressure the quarterback are always valuable, and while Hicks might not garner a long-term contract, he's a strong free-agent target for teams seeking immediate help.
8. Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Odell Beckham Jr. would rank higher on this list if he hadn't suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. The lengthy recovery will likely prevent him from contributing early, if at all, during the 2022 regular season.
That said, he should grab the attention of teams looking at their long-term plans. The three-time Pro Bowler resuscitated his value with the Rams during the 2022 postseason, finishing with 288 yards and two touchdowns.
With the Browns and Rams, Beckham tallied 537 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season—decent production considering he was coming off a torn ACL suffered in 2020.
Still only 29 years old, Beckham should have several quality years ahead of him. He also carries the potential to again be a pivotal piece in the 2022 postseason.
7. Bobby Wagner, LB
Linebacker Bobby Wagner might be 31 years old, but he remains one of the league's best all-around second-level defenders. After being released by the Seattle Seahawks last week, he's also one of the best defenders left on the free-agent market.
Wagner is coming off his seventh Pro Bowl campaign and another strong statistical season. He finished this past year with 170 tackles, 93 solo stops, a sack, an interception and an opposing passer rating of 97.9.
Since the start of the 2016 season, Wagner has missed only two games.
A tremendous sideline-to-sideline player, Wagner would upgrade the linebacker corps of most contenders. He would be a terrific veteran leader for a young or rebuilding team as well.
6. Casey Hayward Jr., CB
Casey Hayward Jr. isn't the biggest name on the 2022 cornerback market, but he's poised to be one of the top value options.
Pro Football Focus projects Hayward to receive a one-year, $6.5 million deal, a seemingly low prediction based on age. He will turn 33 at the start of the 2022 season but should be a very reliable one- or two-year starter at a minimum.
Reliability has been a calling card for Hayward, who has missed just two games since the start of the 2014 season. He has played at least 86 percent of the defensive snaps in every season since 2014 and has 112 career starts on his resume.
Hayward played 94 percent of the defensive snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders this past year, starting all 17 games and finishing with an opposing passer rating of only 91.9. Expect him to be among the top options for teams seeking starting help with limited financial resources.
5. Tyrann Mathieu, S
Tyrann Mathieu is the sort of do-it-all safety who commands early and significant attention on the free-agent market.
Though he primarily played strong safety for the Chiefs, he has experience playing free safety and as a nickel defender. He's been a first-team All-Pro at both safety spots and has three Pro Bowl appearances on his resume.
Mathieu finished this past season with 76 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions, a sack and a pick-six. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 88.1 in coverage.
While the 29-year-old can no longer be considered a young up-and-comer, he has shown few signs of nearing the proverbial cliff. He should be a target for both rebuilding teams and established contenders and is one of the top options in a fairly impressive defensive back class.
In addition to his on-field skills, Mathieu will also be "coveted" for his locker room leadership, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
4. Allen Robinson II, WR
Wide receiver Allen Robinson II is among the most intriguing free agents on the market this offseason because he experienced an unexpected dip in production last season.
He entered 2021 coming off of back-to-back seasons of at least 1,100 receiving yards, but he finished with a mere 38 receptions, 410 yards and a single touchdown. A stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list impacted his production, though, and a strained relationship with since-fired Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy may have also played a role.
"Things like that coming into the season were a little unsettling for me, especially with that being my guy since the time I stepped foot in Chicago and us having open communication and things like that," Robinson told ESPN Radio (h/t Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire).
Teams will be banking on a return to form for the 28-year-old, and there are plenty of reasons to believe Robinson can bounce back. Just two years ago, he was a high-end No. 1 receiver who managed to produce despite getting lackluster play from quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.
3. Stephon Gilmore, CB
At 31, Stephon Gilmore may be on the older side for a cornerback. However, he's still a high-end player who will immediately improve a secondary.
After being traded from the Patriots to the Carolina Panthers this past season, he did enough in nine games to earn a Pro Bowl nod. He logged two passes defended, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of just 78.6.
While these aren't the sort of numbers he produced (six interceptions, 20 passes defended) when he was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, they're still quite good. He has now made the Pro Bowl four straight times and has two first-team All-Pros on his resume.
Gilmore's value is more than just name recognition and individual accolades, though. He's an upper-echelon perimeter corner who should fit into virtually any defense. His age may make him less appealing for rebuilding teams, but he'll be high on the wish lists of playoff contenders.
2. Jadeveon Clowney, Edge
It's hard to put Jadeveon Clowney in the same category as pass-rushers Von Miller and Chandler Jones because of his injury history and lack of consistency off the edge.
Between 2019 and 2020, Clowney missed 11 games and produced three combined sacks. He has missed 32 games in eight seasons and has reached nine sacks just three times.
That said, he is still a tremendous defensive talent coming off a resurgent season in Cleveland. Playing opposite Myles Garrett, Clowney tallied nine sacks and 32 quarterback pressures in 14 appearances. He also had 24 solo stops and 11 tackles for loss in 2021.
While Clowney has never been a double-digit-sacks guy, he frequently finds himself in opposing backfields disrupting run and pass plays alike.
Teams seeking a pure pass-rusher may value Miller and Jones over the 29-year-old out of South Carolina. However, Clowney is a difference-maker and should command heavy attention.
1. Terron Armstead, LT
Elite left tackles pretty much never hit the open market, and we're not going to see one available this offseason. However, Terron Armstead is a high-level starter who can solidify a line's most important spot for years to come.
The 30-year-old has been a dependable anchor for the Saints when healthy and came into 2021 with three straight Pro Bowl appearances. He allowed just a single sack in eight games this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.
The one concern with Armstead is his health. Knee and elbow injuries limited him to half the season—he underwent knee surgery in January—and he missed 21 games between 2016 and 2018 with various lower- and upper-body injuries.
Still, if Armstead's medicals check out, he will be one of the most coveted free agents on the market. He can be an anchor for a rebuilding franchise or the final piece of the puzzle for a potential contender. Virtually every team without an entrenched left tackle and with a fair bit of cap space should have Armstead at the top of its free-agent wish list.
Contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.