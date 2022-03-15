2022 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Top Players Still Available After Day 1

2022 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Top Players Still Available After Day 1March 15, 2022
NFL free agency unofficially kicked off Monday with the "legal tampering period." While no signings can become official until the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the window for teams to contact and negotiate with players opened at noon ET on Monday.
This year's free-agent market featured a number of high-end starters. Many of them came off the board Monday, but several remain available heading into Tuesday.
Here, you'll find a look at the top remaining free agents who have yet to sign with a team this offseason.
All agreements are according to NFL.com, and this list is current as of Tuesday morning. Check back for revised lists on Wednesday and Thursday.
Our initial top-50 free-agent list can be found here.
35-31
35. Leighton Vander Esch, LB
We kick off our list with a linebacker who had his best season in Year 1. Leighton Vander Esch was a rookie Pro Bowler in 2018 but has fallen out of favor with the Dallas Cowboys over the past couple of years.
Vander Esch played just 58 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021 and 67 percent the previous year after playing more than 75 percent in each of his first two seasons.
Teams looking for a coverage linebacker who can thrive in space will love Vander Esch. However, he can struggle to take on blockers and take down ball-carriers (43 missed tackles in four seasons) and shouldn't be asked to regularly play in traffic.
34. Marcus Mariota, QB
Marcus Mariota makes this list because of his potential to return to the ranks of NFL starters. This is far from a loaded free-agent quarterback class, and the trade market is running low on options.
Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, while Aaron Rodgers announced he'll be returning to the Green Bay Packers.
Mariota has spent the last two years as a backup, but he has 61 starts on his resume and a 29-32 starting record and is only 28 years old. He should be a serviceable bridge quarterback and may get the opportunity to re-establish himself as a full-time starter.
33. Melvin Gordon III, RB
Running back Melvin Gordon III was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Chargers and was an above-average starter in two seasons with the Denver Broncos.
However, Gordon hasn't been the most consistent ball-carrier, averaging less than four yards per carry in four of his seven seasons. On the plus side, he topped 4.5 yards per carry in each of the past two years.
A solid dual-threat back, Gordon should still be valued as a short-term starting option or a high-end rotational piece. He'll turn 29 in April and probably isn't a long-term answer, however.
32. Leonard Fournette, RB
Running back Leonard Fournette might not be a truly elite ball-carrier, but he's a capable dual-threat back who has proven himself in multiple offenses.
Fournette had two 1,000-yard rushing campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then thrived as an all-around offensive weapon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This past season, he totaled 812 rushing yards, 454 receiving yards and 10 combined touchdowns.
The 27-year-old Fournette has a great combination of every-down utility and youth and should be viewed as the top full-time starter in the 2022 running back pool.
31. Billy Turner, OL
The Green Bay Packers parted with offensive tackle Billy Turner on Monday, and the 30-year-old earns a spot on our list.
Though not a high-end starter, Turner is versatile with experience at both guard and right tackle. Turner started 13 games for Green Bay last season and played 95 percent of the offensive snaps in those games. According to Pro Football Focus, Turner was responsible for four penalties and three sacks allowed.
Turner should be viewed as a serviceable starter at either guard or tackle. At absolute worst he's a quality backup who can provide depth at both positions.
26-30
30. Connor Williams, LG
Connor Williams cracks the top 50 because of his age (24) and starting potential. Over four years with the Dallas Cowboys, Williams started 51 games, primarily as a left guard.
Teams will value Williams as a long-term starting option, though not an elite one. While he only allowed a single sack in 2021, he was responsible for 15 penalties, according to Pro Football Focus. Williams was responsible for four penalties and four sacks allowed in 2020 and had never previously been flagged more than six times in a season.
Williams' market should be interesting to follow. He could land a long-term deal based on his age and upside, but he could also consider a one-year "prove-it" deal to show that his penalty-filled 2021 campaign was an aberration.
29. Kyle Van Noy, LB
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was released by the New England Patriots shortly before the tag deadline, which sent a proven and versatile linebacker to the open market.
Van Noy was solid in his 2020 season away from the Patriots, logging 69 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in Miami. He was arguably even better upon his return, finishing the 2021 season with five sacks, 10 passes defended, 66 tackles and an opposing passer rating of just 69.3.
Effective as both an off-ball linebacker and an occasional blitzer, the soon-to-be 31-year-old is a proven commodity who should fit a variety of schemes.
28. James Daniels, G
Like Williams, James Daniels is a young, starting-caliber guard coming off of a mistake-filled season.
Daniels started all 17 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and played 100 percent of the offensive snaps. However, he was also responsible for three sacks allowed and nine penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.
While Daniels was limited to five games by a torn pectoral in 2020, he has never missed a game due to injury otherwise. He has some experience at center but has primarily played left guard. At only 24 years old, he should be viewed as a mid-tier but long-term starting option.
27. Steven Nelson, CB
Cornerback Steven Nelson has proven himself to be a capable starter over the past six seasons, though he's coming off a tough two-year stretch.
Nelson appeared in 12 games as a rookie in 2015, and he's started all but two games in which he has appeared since. He's still just 29 years old but has been less efficient in each of the past two seasons. In 2020, Nelson's opposing passer rating jumped from 65.8 to 97.0. It jumped again to 108.4 in 2021.
Teams should target Nelson as a No. 2 or No. 3 corner this offseason, though they may be wary of a continued decline and unwilling to make a long-term commitment.
26. Marcus Maye, S
Marcus Maye would likely be one of the top safeties on the 2022 market if not for his recent injury history.
The 29-year-old had a fantastic 2020 campaign with the New York Jets before receiving the franchise tag. He finished that season with 88 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of 80.4.
However, Maye suffered a torn Achilles in Week 9 of this past season, which could heavily impact his market. He might not be a target for teams seeking immediate secondary help, as there's no guarantee of when he will be back to 100 percent.
25-21
25. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR
Wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown enough high-end potential in the past to warrant heavy interest in free agency. However, his recent production keeps him from being one of the top receivers on the open market.
In 2018, Smith-Schuster racked up 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 831 yards and nine scores in 2020 and was limited by a shoulder injury last season, producing just 129 receiving yards in five regular-season games.
Teams will be willing to bet on Smith-Schuster's upside. However, he may have to settle for a short-term deal and return to Pro Bowl form before cashing in with a hefty payday.
24. Justin Houston, Edge
At 33 years old, Justin Houston is no longer in his pass-rushing prime. He has seen a dip in sack production in each of the past two years and finished 2021 with only 4.5 quarterback takedowns, his lowest total since 2016.
Yet Houston can still be an effective rotational pass-rusher capable of generating pressure. While his 2021 sack total was underwhelming, he had a solid 24 quarterback pressures while playing 61 percent of the defensive snaps.
Houston's best days are behind him, but pass-rushing help is always valued in free agency. Expect him to find a home with a contender.
23. Jerry Hughes, Edge
Jerry Hughes, who will turn 34 in August, is very similar to Houston in that he is no longer a high-level sack compiler, but he can produce pressure in a rotational role.
In 2021 with the Buffalo Bills, Hughes tallied two sacks and 26 quarterback pressures while playing only 52 percent of the defensive snaps. Hughes also logged two forced fumbles, three batted passes and seven quarterback hits.
Though an aging situational edge-rusher won't be a fit for every team, Hughes could be a valuable budget option for a playoff-hopeful squad looking to bolster its edge-rushing rotation.
22. Jarvis Landry, WR
The Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Monday, sending a reliable inside-outside pass-catcher to the open market.
While Landry experienced an injury-hampered (knee) and disappointing 2021 campaign (570 yards, two touchdowns) and will turn 30 in November, he should be a top target for receiver-needy teams. He's a five-time Pro Bowler who has topped 800 yards in six of his eight seasons.
With Michael Gallup and Christian Kirk both already off the market, Landry is now one of the top receivers still available.
21. Jameis Winston, QB
Jameis Winston should be considered the top option in a relatively underwhelming free-agent quarterback class.
The 2015 first overall pick has 77 starts on his resume and is coming off an efficient but injury-shortened season with the New Orleans Saints. Winston posted a passer rating of 102.8 and a 5-2 record in 2021 before suffering a torn ACL. The injury may prevent him from being ready for the start of the season.
Winston's recovery and the penchant for interceptions he showed with Tampa prevent him from being a true top-tier target. This doesn't mean, though, that he can't develop into a quality long-term starter. The 28-year-old was far more careful with the football in New Orleans (14 TDs, 3 INTs), which may signal a turning of the corner in the turnover department.
20-16
20. Calais Campbell, DL
Calais Campbell, who will turn 36 in September, is nearing the end of his career. However, that doesn't mean he can't be a valuable addition for a team seeking short-term help.
Campbell's efficacy as an edge-rusher has diminished. After posting 10.5 sacks in 2018, he's totaled just 12 sacks since. He had a mere 1.5 sacks and 16 quarterback pressures with the Baltimore Ravens this past season.
Yet Campbell's value as an edge-setting defensive lineman is still high. He amassed 49 tackles and 29 solo stops in 2021 to go with five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. He is still a force against the run with enough tread on the tires to keep the attention of opposing passers.
19. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR
Longtime returner/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson became a runner/receiver with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, and the results were impressive. Patterson finished the year with 618 rushing yards, 548 receiving yards and 11 combined touchdowns.
It seems Patterson found a perfect situation in Atlanta, and the soon-to-be 31-year-old has stated his desire to return.
"It feels like it's the right place," Patterson told the From the Perch podcast (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon). "But at the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for me and my family."
Patterson can be a special player in 2022, but he'll need to find a team willing to utilize him as Atlanta did this past season.
18. Duane Brown, LT
Youth is not a selling point for Duane Brown, who will turn 37 in August. However, the five-time Pro Bowler is still a starting-level player at left tackle, which remains a difficult position to fill in free agency.
Quality left tackles rarely hit the open market, and Brown was definitely quality in 2021. He started all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks, and while he did allow eight sacks, per PFF, he wound up with a Pro Bowl nod.
Brown won't appeal to every team, but he's a solid option for a contender or a rebuilding team seeking a one-year bridge at tackle.
17. Rob Gronkowski, TE
Rob Gronkowski might go down as the biggest mismatch tight end in NFL history. The future Hall of Famer was borderline uncoverable during his prime, and while he's lost a step or two, he was still quite productive at 32 years old.
This past season, Gronk was limited to 12 games by a rib injury that also involved a punctured lung. Yet he still racked up 802 yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions.
Gronkowski's age (he's already retired once) and long injury history prevent him from being one of the top overall free agents this year. However, he would be a great addition for just about any team looking to win right away.
16. Darious Williams, CB
Darious Williams wasn't as effective in coverage this past season as in his previous two campaigns, which hurts his free-agency value some.
In 2019 and 2020, Williams allowed opposing passer ratings of 77.0 and 63.9, respectively. That number rose to 95.8 in 2021. But he was still a serviceable starter for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and will be a prize for a cornerback-needy team.
While Williams did have the benefit of playing in a championship-caliber defense, he's still on the right side of 30 and should be a target for potential contenders and rebuilding teams alike.
15-11
15. Melvin Ingram III, Edge
Melvin Ingram III is no longer the Pro Bowl edge-rusher that he once was. However, he is still a capable rotational piece who will bring value to a playoff contender.
Ingram proved this during the second half of 2021 after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs. In nine games with the Chiefs, he had just a single sack but produced 11 quarterback pressures while playing 58 percent of the defensive snaps.
Ingram, who will turn 33 in April, shouldn't be a long-term target for rebuilding teams. As a rotational piece, though, he should be on the radar of playoff teams and postseason hopefuls this offseason.
14. Randy Gregory, Edge
With the Cowboys handing Dalton Schultz the franchise tag, pass-rusher Randy Gregory is likely to hit the open market.
According to Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com, Dallas is hoping to get a "hometown discount" from Gregory, but that's unlikely to happen.
The 2015 second-round pick had a breakthrough of sorts in 2021 while partnering with DeMarcus Lawrence and rookie phenom Micah Parsons. Though Gregory spent time on injured reserve with a calf injury, he appeared in 12 games, finishing with six sacks and 29 quarterback pressures.
Gregory has never had more than six sacks in a season, but the 29-year-old showed enough upside in 2021 to intrigue teams seeking pass-rush help.
13. Akiem Hicks, DL
Akiem Hicks may be on the older side at 32, but he's still quite capable of playing at a high level when fully healthy.
Hicks was limited to nine games by groin and ankle injuries in 2021. However, he still finished with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures. He also logged 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 29 pressures the previous season.
Interior defenders who can stuff the run and pressure the quarterback are always valuable, and while Hicks might not garner a long-term contract, he's a solid free-agent target for teams seeking immediate help.
12. Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Odell Beckham Jr. would rank higher on this list if he hadn't suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. The lengthy recovery will likely prevent him from contributing early, if at all, during the 2022 regular season.
That said, Beckham should grab the attention of teams looking at their long-term plans. The three-time Pro Bowler resuscitated his value with Rams during the 2022 postseason, finishing with 288 yards and two touchdowns.
Still only 29 years old, Beckham should have several quality years ahead of him. He also carries the potential to again be a pivotal piece in the 2022 postseason.
11. Za'Darius Smith, Edge
The Packers released pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith on Monday, sending a premier edge-defender to the open market.
The downside with Smith is that he's coming off a season largely lost to back surgery. The upside is that he's been one of the league's most disruptive defenders when healthy over the past few seasons.
Between 2019 and 2020, Smith tallied 26 sacks and 89 quarterback pressures while making the Pro Bowl in both seasons. He only played one regular-season game in 2021, but he returned for Green Bay's playoff game and notched a sack against the San Francisco 49ers.
10. Bobby Wagner, LB
Linebacker Bobby Wagner might be 31 years old, but he remains one of the league's best all-around second-level defenders. After being released by the Seattle Seahawks last week, he's also one of the best defenders left on the free-agent market.
Wagner is coming off his seventh Pro Bowl campaign and another strong statistical season. He finished this past year with 170 tackles, 93 solo stops, a sack, an interception and an opposing passer rating of 97.9.
A tremendous sideline-to-sideline player, Wagner would upgrade the linebacker corps of most contenders. He's shown few signs of slowing down, though, so he would make a terrific veteran leader for a young or rebuilding team as well.
9. Casey Hayward Jr., CB
Casey Hayward Jr. isn't the biggest name on the 2022 cornerback market, but he's poised to be one of the top value options.
Pro Football Focus projects Hayward to receive a one-year, $6.5 million deal, a seemingly low prediction based on age. He will turn 33 at the start of the 2022 season but should be a very reliable one- or two-year starter at a minimum.
Reliability has been a calling card for Hayward, who has missed just two games since the start of the 2014 season. He has played at least 86 percent of the defensive snaps in every season since 2014 and has 112 career starts on his resume.
Hayward played 94 percent of the defensive snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders this past year, starting all 17 games and finishing with an opposing passer rating of only 91.9. Expect him to be among the top options for teams seeking starting help with limited financial resources.
8. Tyrann Mathieu, S
Tyrann Mathieu is the sort of do-it-all safety who commands early and significant attention on the free-agent market.
Though he primarily played strong safety for the Chiefs, Mathieu has experience playing free safety and as a nickel defender. He's been a first-team All-Pro at both safety spots and has three Pro Bowl appearances on his resume.
Mathieu finished this past season with 76 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions, a sack and a pick-six. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 88.1 in coverage.
While the 29-year-old can no longer be considered a young up-and-comer, he has shown few signs of nearing the proverbial cliff. He should be a target for both rebuilding teams and established contenders and is one of the top options in a fairly impressive defensive back class.
In addition to his on-field skills, Mathieu will also be "coveted" for his locker-room leadership, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
7. Allen Robinson II, WR
Wide receiver Allen Robinson II is among the most intriguing free agents on the market this offseason because he experienced an unexpected dip in production last season.
Robinson entered 2021 coming off of back-to-back seasons of at least 1,100 receiving yards, but he finished with a mere 38 receptions, 410 yards and a single touchdown. A stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list impacted Robinson's production, though, and a strained relationship with since-fired Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy may have also played a role.
"Things like that coming into the season were a little unsettling for me, especially with that being my guy since the time I stepped foot in Chicago and us having open communication and things like that," Robinson told ESPN Radio (h/t Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire).
Teams will be banking on a return to form for the 28-year-old, but there are plenty of reasons to believe Robinson can bounce back. Just two years ago, he was a high-end No. 1 receiver who managed to produce despite getting lackluster play from quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.
6. Stephon Gilmore, CB
At 31, Stephon Gilmore may be on the older side for a cornerback. However, he's still a high-end player who will immediately improve a secondary.
After being traded from the Patriots to the Carolina Panthers this past season, Gilmore did enough in nine games to earn a Pro Bowl nod. He logged two passes defended, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of just 78.6.
While these aren't the sort of numbers he produced (six interceptions, 20 passes defended) when he was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, they're still quite good. He how now made the Pro Bowl four straight times and has two first-team All-Pros on his resume.
Gilmore's value is more than just name recognition and individual accolades, though. He's an upper-echelon perimeter corner who should fit into virtually any defense. His age may make him less appealing for rebuilding teams, but he'll be high on the wish lists of playoff contenders.
5. Jadeveon Clowney, Edge
It's hard to put Jadeveon Clowney in the same category as pass-rushers Von Miller and Chandler Jones because of his injury history and lack of consistency off the edge.
Between 2019 and 2020, Clowney missed 11 games and produced three combined sacks. He has missed 32 games in eight seasons and has reached nine sacks just three times.
That said, he is still a tremendous defensive talent coming off a resurgent season in Cleveland. Playing opposite Myles Garrett, Clowney tallied nine sacks and 32 quarterback pressures in 14 appearances. He also had 24 solo stops and 11 tackles for loss in 2021.
While Clowney has never been a double-digit-sacks guy, he frequently finds himself in opposing backfields disrupting run and pass plays alike.
Teams seeking a pure pass-rusher may value Miller and Jones over the 29-year-old out of South Carolina. However, Clowney is a difference-maker and should command heavy attention during the legal tampering window.
4. Von Miller, Edge
Despite being 32 years old and coming off of season-ending ankle surgery, Von Miller remained productive in 2021.
Miller bounced back from the injury to perform well for both the Denver Broncos and the Rams. During the regular season, he accumulated 9.5 sacks and 30 quarterback pressures combined. He produced another four sacks for L.A. in the postseason, including two in Super Bowl LVI.
While Miller, who will turn 33 later this month, isn't the same game-wrecker he once was, he can be a high-end situational rusher off the edge. He played 76 percent of the defensive snaps for Denver this past season and 79 percent of the snaps for L.A.
Miller would make the most sense for a contender looking to win now, and he has hinted at a return to the Broncos ahead of free agency. This will be Miller's first-ever foray into free agency, so expect him to be picky about his next destination. Teams in full rebuild mode probably won't be on his radar.
3. Chandler Jones, Edge
At 32 years old, Chandler Jones might not be a long-term target for rebuilding teams. For just about everyone else, though, he should be the top edge-rusher on their pass-rushing wish lists.
A true three-down defender with the versatility to play upright or with his hands in the dirt, Jones is an elite player, plain and simple. In 15 games this past season (he missed two on the reserve/COVID-19 list), he logged 10.5 sacks, 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hits and 36 quarterback pressures.
Jones missed 11 games in 2020 with a torn biceps, but he has produced double-digit sacks in six of the past seven seasons. He and Miller will likely vie to be the top edge-rusher on most free-agent boards, but Jones gets a slight edge here based on his sack production and playing time.
Jones was on the field for 85 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021, so he won't have to come off the field often and thus will make a significant impact wherever he lands in 2022.
2. Terron Armstead, LT
Elite left tackles pretty much never hit the open market, and we're not going to see one available this offseason. However, Terron Armstead is a high-level starter who can solidify a line's most important spot for years to come.
The 30-year-old has been a dependable anchor for the Saints when healthy and came into 2021 with three straight Pro Bowl appearances. He allowed just a single sack in eight games this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.
The one concern with Armstead is his health. Knee and elbow injuries limited him to half the season—he underwent knee surgery in January—and he missed 21 games between 2016 and 2018 with various lower- and upper-body injuries.
Still, if Armstead's medicals check out, he will be one of the most coveted free agents on the market. He can be an anchor for a rebuilding franchise or the final piece of the puzzle for a potential contender. Virtually every team without an entrenched left tackle and with a fair bit of cap space should have Armstead at the top of its free-agent wish list.
1. Marcus Williams, S
With Jessie Bates getting the franchise tag, Marcus Williams becomes the clear top safety available on the 2022 market.
Yes, Williams is still known to some for being on the wrong end of the Minneapolis Miracle more than four years ago. However, he's quietly become one of the league's most dependable starting free safeties since.
While Williams missed one game on the reserve/COVID-19 list this past season, he started 16 games and played 98 percent of the defensive snaps in them. He finished the year with 74 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
In coverage, Williams allowed a completion rate below 50 percent and an opposing passer rating of only 85.5, both of which were career lows.
Having missed just five games in five seasons and still young at 25 years old, Williams projects as a long-term starter in virtually any system. He is easily one of the top defenders available this offseason and should be one of the first players to leave the open market.
Contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.