2022 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Top Players Still Available After Day 1

35. Leighton Vander Esch, LB

We kick off our list with a linebacker who had his best season in Year 1. Leighton Vander Esch was a rookie Pro Bowler in 2018 but has fallen out of favor with the Dallas Cowboys over the past couple of years.

Vander Esch played just 58 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021 and 67 percent the previous year after playing more than 75 percent in each of his first two seasons.

Teams looking for a coverage linebacker who can thrive in space will love Vander Esch. However, he can struggle to take on blockers and take down ball-carriers (43 missed tackles in four seasons) and shouldn't be asked to regularly play in traffic.

34. Marcus Mariota, QB

Marcus Mariota makes this list because of his potential to return to the ranks of NFL starters. This is far from a loaded free-agent quarterback class, and the trade market is running low on options.

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, while Aaron Rodgers announced he'll be returning to the Green Bay Packers.

Mariota has spent the last two years as a backup, but he has 61 starts on his resume and a 29-32 starting record and is only 28 years old. He should be a serviceable bridge quarterback and may get the opportunity to re-establish himself as a full-time starter.

33. Melvin Gordon III, RB

Running back Melvin Gordon III was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Chargers and was an above-average starter in two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

However, Gordon hasn't been the most consistent ball-carrier, averaging less than four yards per carry in four of his seven seasons. On the plus side, he topped 4.5 yards per carry in each of the past two years.

A solid dual-threat back, Gordon should still be valued as a short-term starting option or a high-end rotational piece. He'll turn 29 in April and probably isn't a long-term answer, however.

32. Leonard Fournette, RB

Running back Leonard Fournette might not be a truly elite ball-carrier, but he's a capable dual-threat back who has proven himself in multiple offenses.

Fournette had two 1,000-yard rushing campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then thrived as an all-around offensive weapon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This past season, he totaled 812 rushing yards, 454 receiving yards and 10 combined touchdowns.

The 27-year-old Fournette has a great combination of every-down utility and youth and should be viewed as the top full-time starter in the 2022 running back pool.

31. Billy Turner, OL

The Green Bay Packers parted with offensive tackle Billy Turner on Monday, and the 30-year-old earns a spot on our list.

Though not a high-end starter, Turner is versatile with experience at both guard and right tackle. Turner started 13 games for Green Bay last season and played 95 percent of the offensive snaps in those games. According to Pro Football Focus, Turner was responsible for four penalties and three sacks allowed.

Turner should be viewed as a serviceable starter at either guard or tackle. At absolute worst he's a quality backup who can provide depth at both positions.