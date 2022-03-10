2022 NFL Free Agency Big Board Top 50 Available Players
The 2022 edition of NFL free agency is nearly upon us, and now that the franchise-tag deadline has come and gone, we have a good idea of how the market is going to look this offseason.
This year's market, which officially opens on March 16, appears quite strong. With both high-end players and valuable budget options at most positions, 2022 free agency has the potential to heavily impact the coming season.
Below, you'll find a look at the top 50 impending free agents, ranked using a combination of factors. Past production, recent production, age, upside and positional value were all considered here, along with any relevant player-specific factors like health and injury history.
How is the top end of the 2022 free-agent class shaping up? Let's dig in. First, though, let's take a look at which players received the franchise tag this offseason.
2022 Franchise Tag, Contract Tracker
Jessie Bates III, S, Cincinnati Bengals - Franchise tag
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns - Franchise tag
Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys - Franchise tag
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers - Franchise tag
Cam Robinson, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars - Franchise tag
Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Kansas City Chiefs - Franchise tag
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers - Three years, $60 million
Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins - Franchise tag
Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Franchise tag
Harold Landry, Edge, Tennessee Titans - Five years, $87.5 million
50-46
50. Leighton Vander Esch, LB
We kick off our list with a linebacker who had his best season in Year 1. Leighton Vander Esch was a rookie Pro Bowler in 2018 but has fallen out of favor with the Dallas Cowboys over the past couple of years.
Vander Esch played just 58 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021 and 67 percent the previous year after playing more than 75 percent in each of his first two seasons.
Teams looking for a coverage linebacker who can thrive in space will love Vander Esch. However, he can struggle to take on blockers and take down ball-carriers (43 missed tackles in four seasons) and shouldn't be asked to regularly play in traffic.
49. Marcus Mariota, QB
Marcus Mariota makes this list because of his potential to return to the ranks of NFL starters. This is far from a loaded free-agent quarterback class, and the trade market is running low on options.
Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, while Aaron Rodgers announced he'll be returning to the Green Bay Packers.
Mariota has spent the last two years as a backup, but he has 61 starts on his resume and a 29-32 starting record and is only 28 years old. He should be a serviceable bridge quarterback and may get the opportunity to reestablish himself as a full-time starter.
48. Melvin Gordon III, RB
Running back Melvin Gordon III was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Chargers and was an above-average starter in two seasons with the Denver Broncos.
However, Gordon hasn't been the most consistent ball-carrier, averaging less than four yards per carry in four of his seven seasons. On the plus side, he topped 4.5 yards per carry in each of the past two years.
A solid dual-threat back, Gordon should still be valued as a short-term starting option or a high-end rotational piece. He'll turn 29 in April and probably isn't a long-term answer, however.
47. Zach Ertz, TE
With three tight ends getting the franchise tag, 31-year-old Zach Ertz becomes one of the top options at his position this offseason.
Ertz is on the older side and offers little as a blocker, but he remains quite effective, if inefficient, as a pass-catcher. While he caught just 66.1 percent of his targets in 2021, he still finished with 74 catches for 763 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals.
Though perhaps no longer a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end, Ertz can be a solid addition to a pass-heavy offense in 2022.
46. James Conner, RB
Inconsistency will hurt James Conner's value some, as he's had two Pro Bowl campaigns sandwiched around two forgettable years.
However, Conner's return to Pro Bowl form in 2021 will make him an intriguing option for several teams. He finished the season with 752 rushing yards, 375 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns while sharing the load with Chase Edmonds.
It's fair to wonder if Conner can be a workhorse ball-carrier, as he's never had a 1,000-yard season. Still, he has shown enough dual-threat ability to land an early deal later this month.
45-41
45. Leonard Fournette, RB
Running back Leonard Fournette might not be a truly elite ball-carrier, but he's a capable dual-threat back who has proven himself in multiple offenses.
Fournette had two 1,000-yard rushing campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then thrived as an all-around offensive weapon with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This past season, he totaled 812 rushing yards, 454 receiving yards and 10 combined touchdowns.
The 27-year-old Fournette has a great combination of every-down utility and youth and should be viewed as the top full-time starter in the 2022 running back pool.
44. Connor Williams, LG
Connor Williams cracks the top 50 because of his age (24) and starting potential. Over four years with the Dallas Cowboys, Williams started 51 games, primarily as a left guard.
Teams will value Williams as a long-term starting option, though not an elite one. While he only allowed a single sack in 2021, he was responsible for 15 penalties, according to Pro Football Focus. Williams was responsible for four penalties and four sacks allowed in 2020 and had never previously been flagged more than six times in a season.
Williams' market should be interesting to follow. He could land a long-term deal based on his age and upside, but he could also consider a one-year "prove-it" deal to show that his penalty-filled 2021 campaign was an aberration.
43. Folorunso Fatukasi, DT
Defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi didn't garner a ton of attention playing in the New York Jets' 32nd-ranked defense this past season. However, the 27-year-old flashed plenty of potential as a run-stuffing interior defender.
The 6'4", 318-pound Fatukasi clogged lanes and swallowed ball-carriers en route to an impressive 46-tackle season. He logged 25 solo stops, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. He's put up 115 total tackles over the past three seasons.
Fatukasi is best suited to be a run-stopper on the interior and might not fit with defenses that aggressively pass-rush up the middle. However, he's great at what he does and should interest teams looking to shore up their run defense.
42. Kyle Van Noy, LB
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was released by the New England Patriots shortly before the tag deadline, which sent a proven and versatile linebacker to the open market.
Van Noy was solid in his 2020 season away from the Patriots, logging 69 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in Miami. He was arguably even better upon his return, finishing the 2021 season with five sacks, 10 passes defended, 66 tackles and an opposing passer rating of just 69.3.
Effective as both an off-ball linebacker and an occasional blitzer, the soon-to-be 31-year-old is a proven commodity who should fit a variety of schemes.
41. Austin Corbett, G
Austin Corbett began his career as the 33rd pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He didn't pan out with the Cleveland Browns, though, and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams a little over a year later.
With the Rams, Corbett emerged as a reliable starter. He started all 17 regular-season games this past year and was responsible for only two penalties and three sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
Corbett has experience playing both left and right guard and should be considered a long-term target for virtually any team seeking interior line help this offseason.
40-36
40. Teddy Bridgewater, QB
Teddy Bridgewater wasn't exactly a high-end starter with the Denver Broncos this past season. He did post a respectable passer rating of 94.9, but he also went 7-7 as a starter. And now that Denver has its signal-caller of the future in Russell Wilson, Bridgewater will likely be on the move.
Still, he was serviceable in 2021 and would represent an upgrade for a few teams with dire quarterback situations. He's produced a passer rating above 92.0 in each of the past three seasons and has a 16-18 record during that span.
Bridgewater plays the game's most important position and deserves a bump in value because of it. He isn't going to carry an offense and can struggle to push the ball downfield (he tied for 16th in yards per attempt this past season), but he's a good bridge or fallback option for quarterback-needy franchises.
39. Quandre Diggs, S
Quandre Diggs has experienced his fair share of position changes in the NFL. After spending time as a cornerback and a strong safety, the 2015 sixth-round pick finally settled in as a free safety toward the end of the 2019 season.
As a free safety, Diggs was a Pro Bowler in both 2020 and 2021. He logged 10 interceptions over that span and remained mostly solid in coverage on the back end. Last year, Diggs allowed an opposing passer rating of only 63.4.
At 29 years old, Diggs should have several strong seasons in the proverbial tank, and he should be viewed as an above-average starter. His versatility does add to his value, though he should be targeted as a free safety first.
38. James Daniels, G
Like Williams, James Daniels is a young, starting-caliber guard coming off of a mistake-filled season.
Daniels started all 17 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and played 100 percent of the offensive snaps. However, he was also responsible for three sacks allowed and nine penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.
While Daniels was limited to five games by a torn pectoral in 2020, he has never missed a game due to injury otherwise. He has some experience at center but has primarily played left guard. At only 24 years old, he should be viewed as a mid-tier but long-term starting option.
37. Steven Nelson, CB
Cornerback Steven Nelson has proven himself to be a capable starter over the past six seasons, though he's coming off a tough two-year stretch.
Nelson appeared in 12 games as a rookie in 2015, and he's started all but two games in which he has appeared since. He's still just 29 years old but has been less efficient in each of the past two seasons. In 2020, Nelson's opposing passer rating jumped from 65.8 to 97.0. It jumped again to 108.4 in 2021.
Teams should target Nelson as a No. 2 or No. 3 corner this offseason, though they may be wary of a continued decline and unwilling to make a long-term commitment.
36. Ben Jones, C
Center might not be a marquee position in the NFL, but it's a necessary one. Ben Jones is more than capable of filling a starting role in just about any offensive system.
Jones has missed just one start since the beginning of the 2014 season and has a total of 139 starts under his belt. He started all 17 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and allowed only a single sack with five penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.
Also possessing experience at guard, the 32-year-old is both seasoned and versatile. He should still be considered a quality starter but could also gather interest as a high-end interior depth piece.
35-31
35. Marcus Maye, S
Marcus Maye would likely be one of the top safeties on the 2022 market if not for his recent injury history.
The 29-year-old had a fantastic 2020 campaign with the New York Jets before receiving the franchise tag. He finished that season with 88 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of 80.4.
However, Maye suffered a torn Achilles in Week 9 of this past season, which could heavily impact his market. He might not be a target for teams seeking immediate secondary help, as there's no guarantee of when he will be back to 100 percent.
34. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR
Wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown enough high-end potential in the past to warrant heavy interest in free agency. However, his recent production keeps him from being one of the top receivers on the open market.
In 2018, Smith-Schuster racked up 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 831 yards and nine scores in 2020 and was limited by a shoulder injury last season, producing just 129 receiving yards in five regular-season games.
Teams will be willing to bet on Smith-Schuster's upside. However, he may have to settle for a short-term deal and return to Pro Bowl form before cashing in with a hefty payday.
33. Justin Houston, Edge
At 33 years old, Justin Houston is no longer in his pass-rushing prime. He has seen a dip in sack production in each of the past two years and finished 2021 with only 4.5 quarterback takedowns, his lowest total since 2016.
Yet Houston can still be an effective rotational pass-rusher capable of generating pressure. While his 2021 sack total was underwhelming, he had a solid 24 quarterback pressures while playing 61 percent of the defensive snaps.
Houston's best days are behind him, but pass-rushing help is always valued in free agency. Expect him to find a home with a contender.
32. Jerry Hughes, Edge
Jerry Hughes, who will turn 34 in August, is very similar to Houston in that he is no longer a high-level sack compiler, but he can produce pressure in a rotational role.
In 2021 with the Buffalo Bills, Hughes tallied two sacks and 26 quarterback pressures while playing only 52 percent of the defensive snaps. Hughes also logged two forced fumbles, three batted passes and seven quarterback hits.
Though an aging situational edge-rusher won't be a fit for every team, Hughes could be a valuable budget option for a playoff-hopeful squad looking to bolster its edge-rushing rotation.
31. Alex Cappa, G
Guard Alex Cappa is far from an elite pass protector—he allowed five sacks in 2021 and four in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus—but he's a solid run-blocker who hasn't missed a snap over the past two seasons.
Cappa, who has played primarily on the right side, topped 1,000 snaps in 2020 and again in 2021 and also played 97 percent of the offensive snaps in 13 games in 2019.
Durability and starting experience (46 games) will get Cappa long looks in free agency—he's projected to have a market value of $10.7 annually. However, he's probably best suited for a run-heavy offense that doesn't ask him to pass-block as much as the Buccaneers did in 2021.
30-26
30. Charvarius Ward, CB
Cornerback Charvarius Ward doesn't have the most consistent resume. He was great in 2021, allowing an opposing passer rating of just 79.4 in coverage.
However, Ward also allowed opposing passer ratings above 103.0 in both 2020 and 2018. Still, he's a starting-caliber corner only entering his playing prime—he won't turn 26 until May. If teams believe that his 2021 campaign is a sign of things to come, he should get plenty of attention on the open market.
Though Ward did miss time on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he appeared in 13 games this past season, finishing with 67 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions.
29. Christian Kirk, WR
Christian Kirk enters free agency as perhaps its most enticing slot specialist. Kirk has caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns in four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals but really flourished in the slot this past season.
According to Player Profiler, Kirk ran 406 of his 490 routes out of the slot in 2021. He finished with a career-high 77 receptions for 982 yards and five scores.
Kirk has never been an elite producer or a high-end perimeter target, so he doesn't land in the same category as guys like Davante Adams and Chris Godwin (both franchise-tagged). However, he would be a great addition to any team looking for a boost in the slot.
28. Jameis Winston, QB
Jameis Winston should be considered the top option in a relatively underwhelming free-agent quarterback class.
The 2015 first overall pick has 77 starts on his resume and is coming off an efficient but injury-shortened season with the New Orleans Saints. Winston posted a passer rating of 102.8 and a 5-2 record in 2021 before suffering a torn ACL. The injury may prevent him from being ready for the start of the season.
Winston's recovery and the penchant for interceptions he showed with Tampa prevent him from being a true top-tier target. This doesn't mean, though, that he can't develop into a quality long-term starter. The 28-year-old was far more careful with the football in New Orleans (14 TDs, 3 INTs), which may signal a turning of the corner in the turnover department.
27. Calais Campbell, DL
Calais Campbell, who will turn 36 in September, is nearing the end of his career. However, that doesn't mean he can't be a valuable addition for a team seeking short-term help.
Campbell's efficacy as an edge-rusher has diminished. After posting 10.5 sacks in 2018, he's totaled just 12 sacks since. He had a mere 1.5 sacks and 16 quarterback pressures with the Baltimore Ravens this past season.
Yet Campbell's value as an edge-setting defensive lineman is still high. He amassed 49 tackles and 29 solo stops in 2021 to go with five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. He is still a force against the run with enough tread on the tires to keep the attention of opposing passers.
26. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR
Longtime returner/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson became a runner/receiver with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, and the results were impressive. Patterson finished the year with 618 rushing yards, 548 receiving yards and 11 combined touchdowns.
It seems Patterson found a perfect situation in Atlanta, and the soon-to-be 31-year-old has stated his desire to return.
"It feels like it's the right place," Patterson told the From the Perch podcast (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon). "But at the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for me and my family."
Patterson can be a special player in 2022, but he'll need to find a team willing to utilize him as Atlanta did this past season.
25-21
25. Duane Brown, LT
Youth is not a selling point for Duane Brown, who will turn 37 in August. However, the five-time Pro Bowler is still a starting-level player at left tackle, which remains a difficult position to fill in free agency.
Quality left tackles rarely hit the open market, and Brown was definitely quality in 2021. He started all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks, and while he did allow eight sacks, per PFF, he wound up with a Pro Bowl nod.
Brown won't appeal to every team, but he's a solid option for a contender or a rebuilding team seeking a one-year bridge at tackle.
24. Rob Gronkowski, TE
Rob Gronkowski might go down as the biggest mismatch tight end in NFL history. The future Hall of Famer was borderline uncoverable during his prime, and while he's lost a step or two, he was still quite productive at 32 years old.
This past season, Gronk was limited to 12 games by a rib injury that also involved a punctured lung. Yet he still racked up 802 yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions.
Gronkowski's age (he's already retired once) and long injury history prevent him from being one of the top overall free agents this year. However, he would be a great addition for just about any team looking to win right away.
23. Darious Williams, CB
Darious Williams wasn't as effective in coverage this past season as in his previous two campaigns, which hurts his free-agency value some.
In 2019 and 2020, Williams allowed opposing passer ratings of 77.0 and 63.9, respectively. That number rose to 95.8 in 2021. But he was still a serviceable starter for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and will be a prize for a cornerback-needy team.
While Williams did have the benefit of playing in a championship-caliber defense, he's still on the right side of 30 and should be a target for potential contenders and rebuilding teams alike.
22. Melvin Ingram III, Edge
Melvin Ingram III is no longer the Pro Bowl edge-rusher that he once was. However, he is still a capable rotational piece who will bring value to a playoff contender.
Ingram proved this during the second half of 2021 after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs. In nine games with the Chiefs, he had just a single sack but produced 11 quarterback pressures while playing 58 percent of the defensive snaps.
Ingram, who will turn 33 in April, shouldn't be a long-term target for rebuilding teams. As a rotational piece, though, he should be on the radar of playoff teams and postseason hopefuls this offseason.
21. Laken Tomlinson, LG
After six seasons as an NFL starter, Laken Tomlinson finally got a Pro Bowl nod in Year 7. The 2015 first-round pick has flourished in the San Francisco 49ers' run-oriented offense and should be considered one of the top interior linemen available this offseason.
In 2021, Tomlinson was responsible for only five penalties and two sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. He helped pave the way for a 49ers team that made it to the NFC Championship Game this past season.
While the 30-year-old Tomlinson is entering the back half of his career, he has shown no signs of slowing down. With 104 starts on his resume, he should be a target for any team seeking an immediate starter at left guard.
20-16
20. Michael Gallup, WR
Michael Gallup will be an interesting free agent to watch in the coming days. His production as a second and third receiver for the Dallas Cowboys was strong, putting up 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons, but he also suffered a torn ACL in Week 17.
A lot will hinge on how teams view Gallup's health and recovery, though Dallas believes Gallup is "going to be OK going forward," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
If he were fully healthy, Gallup would easily be among the most coveted receivers hitting the market this offseason. He's a bit more of a risk with the injury, but he should be a quality get for a team looking at the long-term picture.
19. Randy Gregory, Edge
With the Cowboys handing Dalton Schultz the franchise tag, pass-rusher Randy Gregory is likely to hit the open market.
According to Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com, Dallas is hoping to get a "hometown discount" from Gregory, but that's unlikely to happen.
The 2015 second-round pick had a breakthrough of sorts in 2021 while partnering with DeMarcus Lawrence and rookie phenom Micah Parsons. Though Gregory spent time on injured reserve with a calf injury, he appeared in 12 games, finishing with six sacks and 29 quarterback pressures.
Gregory has never had more than six sacks in a season, but the 29-year-old showed enough upside in 2021 to intrigue teams seeking pass-rush help.
18. Akiem Hicks, DL
Akiem Hicks may be on the older side at 32, but he's still quite capable of playing at a high level when fully healthy.
Hicks was limited to nine games by groin and ankle injuries in 2021. However, he still finished with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures. He also logged 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 29 pressures the previous season.
Interior defenders who can stuff the run and pressure the quarterback are always valuable, and while Hicks might not garner a long-term contract, he's a solid free-agent target for teams seeking immediate help.
17. Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Odell Beckham Jr. would rank higher on this list if he hadn't suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. The lengthy recovery will likely prevent him from contributing early, if at all, during the 2022 regular season.
That said, Beckham should grab the attention of teams looking at their long-term plans. The three-time Pro Bowler resuscitated his value with Rams during the 2022 postseason, finishing with 288 yards and two touchdowns.
Still only 29 years old, Beckham should have several quality years ahead of him. He also carries the potential to again be a pivotal piece in the 2022 postseason.
16. De'Vondre Campbell, LB
Off-ball linebackers don't carry the same free-agency weight as disruptive interior defenders and edge-rushers. De'Vondre Campbell, though, is still one of the most impactful defenders available on the market.
He finished the 2021 season with 146 total tackles, two sacks, five passes defended, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of just 74.9.
Effective against both the run and the pass, Campbell is versatile enough to fit virtually any scheme, and the 28-year-old first-team All-Pro should be in line for a sizable long-term deal.
15. Casey Hayward Jr., CB
Casey Hayward Jr. isn't the biggest name on the 2022 cornerback market, but he's poised to be one of the top value options.
Pro Football Focus projects Hayward to receive a one-year, $6.5 million deal, a seemingly low prediction based on age. He will turn 33 at the start of the 2022 season but should be a very reliable one- or two-year starter at a minimum.
Reliability has been a calling card for Hayward, who has missed just two games since the start of the 2014 season. He has played at least 86 percent of the defensive snaps in every season since 2014 and has 112 career starts on his resume.
Hayward played 94 percent of the defensive snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders this past year, starting all 17 games and finishing with an opposing passer rating of only 91.9. Expect him to be among the top options for teams seeking starting help with limited financial resources.
14. Emmanuel Ogbah, Edge
With the Miami Dolphins giving the franchise tag to tight end Mike Gesicki, edge-rusher Emmanuel Ogbah is slated to hit the open market for the second time in his career.
A 2016 second-round pick by the Browns, Ogbah has flourished with the Dolphins over the past two seasons. He had nine sacks in 2020 and another nine in 2021 to go with an impressive 75 quarterback pressures over that span.
This past season, Ogbah also compiled 41 tackles, nine tackles for loss and a whopping 12 passes defended. While batted balls aren't as impressive as sacks, players who can consistently knock down passes at the line are valued, and Ogbah has 37 batted passes to go with 36 sacks in his six-year career.
The 28-year-old might not be in the same class as the sack artists ahead of him on this list, but he's at the top of the second tier and has substantial long-term potential.
13. Tyrann Mathieu, S
Tyrann Mathieu is the sort of do-it-all safety who commands early and significant attention on the free-agent market.
Though he primarily played strong safety for the Chiefs, Mathieu has experience playing free safety and as a nickel defender. He's been a first-team All-Pro at both safety spots and has three Pro Bowl appearances on his resume.
Mathieu finished this past season with 76 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions, a sack and a pick-six. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 88.1 in coverage.
While the 29-year-old can no longer be considered a young up-and-comer, he has shown few signs of nearing the proverbial cliff. He should be a target for both rebuilding teams and established contenders and is one of the top options in a fairly impressive defensive back class.
In addition to his on-field skills, Mathieu will also be "coveted" for his locker-room leadership, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
12. Allen Robinson II, WR
Wide receiver Allen Robinson II is among the most intriguing free agents on the market this offseason because he experienced an unexpected dip in production last season.
Robinson entered 2021 coming off of back-to-back seasons of at least 1,100 receiving yards, but he finished with a mere 38 receptions, 410 yards and a single touchdown. A stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list impacted Robinson's production, though, and a strained relationship with since-fired Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy may have also played a role.
"Things like that coming into the season were a little unsettling for me, especially with that being my guy since the time I stepped foot in Chicago and us having open communication and things like that," Robinson told ESPN Radio (h/t Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire).
Teams will be banking on a return to form for the 28-year-old, but there are plenty of reasons to believe Robinson can bounce back. Just two years ago, he was a high-end No. 1 receiver who managed to produce despite getting lackluster play from quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles.
11. Haason Reddick, Edge
Haason Reddick bet on himself last offseason, signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. The gamble likely paid off, as Reddick put up another strong campaign as a dedicated pass-rusher.
Reddick now has a projected market value of $15.3 million annually.
After logging 12.5 sacks and 34 quarterback pressures with the Cardinals in 2020, Reddick again produced at a high level in Carolina, finishing the 2021 season with 11 sacks and 33 quarterback pressures. Over the past two seasons, he tallied 27 tackles for loss and 34 quarterback hits.
Showing consistency was huge for Reddick, who had only 7.5 sacks in his first three seasons combined. He made the switch from linebacker to pure pass-rusher two years ago and has now shown that his breakout 2020 campaign was no fluke.
This will be a big selling point for teams who need high-level pass-rushing help, as the risk of Reddick busting appears minimal. The 27-year-old—who also logged 68 tackles and 12 tackles for loss in 2021—is becoming one of the better edge-rushers in the game and should warrant a long-term deal in free agency.
10. Stephon Gilmore, CB
At 31, Stephon Gilmore may be on the older side for a cornerback. However, he's still a high-end player who will immediately improve a secondary.
After being traded from the Patriots to the Carolina Panthers this past season, Gilmore did enough in nine games to earn a Pro Bowl nod. He logged two passes defended, two interceptions and an opposing passer rating of just 78.6.
While these aren't the sort of numbers he produced (six interceptions, 20 passes defended) when he was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, they're still quite good. He how now made the Pro Bowl four straight times and has two first-team All-Pros on his resume.
Gilmore's value is more than just name recognition and individual accolades, though. He's an upper-echelon perimeter corner who should fit into virtually any defense. His age may make him less appealing for rebuilding teams, but he'll be high on the wish lists of playoff contenders.
9. Brandon Scherff, RG
According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, Brandon Scherff is unlikely to sign an extension with the Washington Commanders this offseason. This bodes well for teams in need of interior offensive line help.
Injuries have always been a bit of a concern with Scherff, who hasn't played a full season since 2016. However, when he's healthy, he's among the best offensive linemen in the game. He made his fifth Pro Bowl this past season and was a first-team All-Pro in 2020.
According to Pro Football Focus, Scherff was responsible for six penalties but zero sacks in 2021.
A strong pass protector and a physical, aggressive run-blocker, Scherff has the potential to instantly upgrade an offense in both phases. At 30 years old, he should continue playing at a high level for several more seasons.
Scherff would likely be a top-five free agent if teams could count on him being on the field for a full season. He's still a Pro Bowl talent, though, and a player who should have a deal in place before the official start of free agency.
8. Jadeveon Clowney, Edge
It's hard to put Jadeveon Clowney in the same category as pass-rushers Von Miller and Chandler Jones because of his injury history and lack of consistency off the edge.
Between 2019 and 2020, Clowney missed 11 games and produced three combined sacks. He has missed 32 games in eight seasons and has reached nine sacks just three times.
That said, he is still a tremendous defensive talent coming off a resurgent season in Cleveland. Playing opposite Myles Garrett, Clowney tallied nine sacks and 32 quarterback pressures in 14 appearances. He also had 24 solo stops and 11 tackles for loss in 2021.
While Clowney has never been a double-digit-sacks guy, he frequently finds himself in opposing backfields disrupting run and pass plays alike.
Teams seeking a pure pass-rusher may value Miller and Jones over the 29-year-old out of South Carolina. However, Clowney is a difference-maker and should command heavy attention during the legal tampering window.
7. Carlton Davis, CB
Young, reliable No. 1 cornerbacks don't hit the open market often, but a couple are expected to be available this offseason.
One of them is Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis. The 25-year-old has shown the ability to consistently match up one-on-one with opposing teams' top receivers, and he's been extremely reliable when healthy over the past three seasons.
A quad injury caused Davis to miss seven games in 2021, but he still finished with 39 tackles, 11 passes defended and an interception. He allowed an opposing passer rating of only 83.2 in coverage, and he hasn't allowed an opposing passer rating of 88.0 or higher in any of his last three campaigns.
Had the Patriots found a way to retain J.C. Jackson before the franchise-tag deadline, Davis would hands-down be the top cornerback available.
Davis shouldn't be viewed as a consolation prize to Jackson, though. He's a legit No. 1 corner who will instantly upgrade any secondary that currently lacks one.
6. Ryan Jensen, C
Center Ryan Jensen carries few injury concerns, as he hasn't missed a game since becoming a full-time starter with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.
Jensen joined the Buccaneers in 2018 and has remained a dependable starter in Tampa. He's played no fewer than 97 percent of the offensive snaps in a season with the Bucs and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021.
According to PFF, Jensen was responsible for only five penalties and two sacks allowed in 1,151 snaps this past season.
Jensen should be viewed as a high-end starter and an immediate contributor. At 30 years old, he can be considered a potential long-term building block as well. His combination of durability, experience and high-end production makes him an option for both contenders and rebuilding teams.
It will be a surprise if Jensen doesn't have a deal in place during the contact window, which opens on March 14.
5. Von Miller, Edge
Despite being 32 years old and coming off of season-ending ankle surgery, Von Miller remained productive in 2021.
Miller bounced back from the injury to perform well for both the Denver Broncos and the Rams. During the regular season, he accumulated 9.5 sacks and 30 quarterback pressures combined. He produced another four sacks for L.A. in the postseason, including two in Super Bowl LVI.
While Miller, who will turn 33 later this month, isn't the same game-wrecker he once was, he can be a high-end situational rusher off the edge. He played 76 percent of the defensive snaps for Denver this past season and 79 percent of the snaps for L.A.
Miller would make the most sense for a contender looking to win now, and he has hinted at a return to the Broncos ahead of free agency. This will be Miller's first-ever foray into free agency, so expect him to be picky about his next destination. Teams in full rebuild mode probably won't be on his radar.
4. Chandler Jones, Edge
At 32 years old, Chandler Jones might not be a long-term target for rebuilding teams. For just about everyone else, though, he should be the top edge-rusher on their pass-rushing wish lists.
A true three-down defender with the versatility to play upright or with his hands in the dirt, Jones is an elite player, plain and simple. In 15 games this past season (he missed two on the reserve/COVID-19 list), he logged 10.5 sacks, 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 26 quarterback hits and 36 quarterback pressures.
Jones missed 11 games in 2020 with a torn biceps, but he has produced double-digit sacks in six of the past seven seasons. He and Miller will likely vie to be the top edge-rusher on most free-agent boards, but Jones gets a slight edge here based on his sack production and playing time.
Jones was on the field for 85 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021, so he won't have to come off the field often and thus will make a significant impact wherever he lands in 2022.
3. Terron Armstead, LT
Elite left tackles pretty much never hit the open market, and we're not going to see one available this offseason. However, Terron Armstead is a high-level starter who can solidify a line's most important spot for years to come.
The 30-year-old has been a dependable anchor for the Saints when healthy and came into 2021 with three straight Pro Bowl appearances. He allowed just a single sack in eight games this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.
The one concern with Armstead is his health. Knee and elbow injuries limited him to half the season—he underwent knee surgery in January—and he missed 21 games between 2016 and 2018 with various lower- and upper-body injuries.
Still, if Armstead's medicals check out, he will be one of the most coveted free agents on the market. He can be an anchor for a rebuilding franchise or the final piece of the puzzle for a potential contender. Virtually every team without an entrenched left tackle and with a fair bit of cap space should have Armstead at the top of its free-agent wish list.
2. Marcus Williams, S
With Jessie Bates getting the franchise tag, Marcus Williams becomes the clear top safety available on the 2022 market.
Yes, Williams is still known to some for being on the wrong end of the Minneapolis Miracle more than four years ago. However, he's quietly become one of the league's most dependable starting free safeties since.
While Williams missed one game on the reserve/COVID-19 list this past season, he started 16 games and played 98 percent of the defensive snaps in them. He finished the year with 74 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
In coverage, Williams allowed a completion rate below 50 percent and an opposing passer rating of only 85.5, both of which were career lows.
Having missed just five games in five seasons and still young at 25 years old, Williams projects as a long-term starter in virtually any system. He is easily one of the top defenders available this offseason and should be one of the first players to leave the open market later this month.
1. J.C. Jackson, CB
With players like Davante Adams and Chris Godwin getting the franchise tag, the No. 1 spot goes to a defensive back. J.C. Jackson was nothing short of special for the Patriots this past season and will be the biggest prize of 2022 free agency.
Jackson finished the 2021 season with eight interceptions and a league-high 23 passes defended. The 26-year-old allowed an opposing passer rating of just 46.8 in coverage.
With an ideal combination of proven production (25 interceptions in four seasons), elite recent production, youth and positional value, Jackson may also be one of the most expensive options on the market. According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Jackson is seeking "Jalen Ramsey money."
Ramsey, for the record, is making $20 million annually.
This is a steep price point for a player with only one Pro Bowl on his resume, but Jackson is deserving of it. With those 25 interceptions, he is tied with Everson Walls and Lester Hayes for the most in a four-year span to start a career in the Super Bowl era.
For teams seeking defensive help, Jackson is the big-ticket target in 2022.
