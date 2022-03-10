2022 NFL Free Agency Big Board Top 50 Available Players

2 of 23

50. Leighton Vander Esch, LB

We kick off our list with a linebacker who had his best season in Year 1. Leighton Vander Esch was a rookie Pro Bowler in 2018 but has fallen out of favor with the Dallas Cowboys over the past couple of years.

Vander Esch played just 58 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021 and 67 percent the previous year after playing more than 75 percent in each of his first two seasons.

Teams looking for a coverage linebacker who can thrive in space will love Vander Esch. However, he can struggle to take on blockers and take down ball-carriers (43 missed tackles in four seasons) and shouldn't be asked to regularly play in traffic.

49. Marcus Mariota, QB

Marcus Mariota makes this list because of his potential to return to the ranks of NFL starters. This is far from a loaded free-agent quarterback class, and the trade market is running low on options.

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, while Aaron Rodgers announced he'll be returning to the Green Bay Packers.

Mariota has spent the last two years as a backup, but he has 61 starts on his resume and a 29-32 starting record and is only 28 years old. He should be a serviceable bridge quarterback and may get the opportunity to reestablish himself as a full-time starter.

48. Melvin Gordon III, RB

Running back Melvin Gordon III was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Chargers and was an above-average starter in two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

However, Gordon hasn't been the most consistent ball-carrier, averaging less than four yards per carry in four of his seven seasons. On the plus side, he topped 4.5 yards per carry in each of the past two years.

A solid dual-threat back, Gordon should still be valued as a short-term starting option or a high-end rotational piece. He'll turn 29 in April and probably isn't a long-term answer, however.

47. Zach Ertz, TE



With three tight ends getting the franchise tag, 31-year-old Zach Ertz becomes one of the top options at his position this offseason.

Ertz is on the older side and offers little as a blocker, but he remains quite effective, if inefficient, as a pass-catcher. While he caught just 66.1 percent of his targets in 2021, he still finished with 74 catches for 763 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals.

Though perhaps no longer a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end, Ertz can be a solid addition to a pass-heavy offense in 2022.

46. James Conner, RB

Inconsistency will hurt James Conner's value some, as he's had two Pro Bowl campaigns sandwiched around two forgettable years.

However, Conner's return to Pro Bowl form in 2021 will make him an intriguing option for several teams. He finished the season with 752 rushing yards, 375 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns while sharing the load with Chase Edmonds.

It's fair to wonder if Conner can be a workhorse ball-carrier, as he's never had a 1,000-yard season. Still, he has shown enough dual-threat ability to land an early deal later this month.