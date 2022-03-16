2022 NFL Free Agency Big Board: Top Players Still Available After Day 2

1 of 15

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

35. Bryce Callahan, CB



Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan isn't an elite starting cornerback, but he's a versatile inside-outside corner who can help a team right away.

Injuries have limited Callahan to 13 games or fewer in each of his pro campaigns—and a foot injury caused him to miss all of 2019. However, he is reliable in coverage when healthy. He's allowed an opposing passer rating below 92.0 in each of his past three seasons and a rating of just 47.8 in 2020.

While Callahan is at his best in the slot, he can play on the perimeter and would be a fine fit for teams utilizing multiple coverage schemes.

34. Derek Barnett, Edge

Philadelphia Eagles pass-rusher Derek Barnett hasn't quite lived up his status as 14th pick in the 2017 draft. However, he's a physically gifted edge defender with solid rotational value.

While Barnett only had two sacks last season, he finished with 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 22 quarterback pressures.

Barnett won't be viewed as a high-end pass-rusher, but he's a starting-caliber defensive end who will be valued for his pressure ability. He had 12 sacks between 2019 and 2020, and that's the sort of production teams will hope to get out of Barnett as part of a pass-rushing platoon.

33. Donte Jackson, CB

Donte Jackson isn't the most notable Carolina Panthers cornerback on the open market—Pro Bower Stephon Gilmore is also still available—but he's a starting-caliber defender coming off of back-to-back strong seasons.

In 2020, Jackson allowed an opposing passer rating of only 79.2 in coverage. This past season, Jackson allowed an opposing passer rating of 86.5.

Fast, physical and savvy, Jackson should be viewed as an above-average No. 3 cornerback who can function in either zone- or man-based coverage schemes.

32. Leighton Vander Esch, LB

Leighton Vander Esch was a rookie Pro Bowler in 2018 but has fallen out of favor with the Dallas Cowboys over the past couple of years.

Vander Esch played just 58 percent of the defensive snaps in 2021 and 67 percent the previous year after playing more than 75 percent in each of his first two seasons.

Teams looking for a coverage linebacker who can thrive in space will love Vander Esch. However, he can struggle to take on blockers and take down ball-carriers (43 missed tackles in four seasons) and shouldn't be asked to regularly play in traffic.

31. Marcus Mariota, QB

Marcus Mariota makes this list because of his potential to return to the ranks of NFL starters. This is far from a loaded free-agent quarterback class, and the trade market is running low on options.

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, while Aaron Rodgers announced he'll be returning to the Green Bay Packers.

Mariota has spent the last two years as a backup, but he has 61 starts on his resume and a 29-32 starting record and is only 28 years old. He should be a serviceable bridge quarterback and may get the opportunity to reestablish himself as a full-time starter.