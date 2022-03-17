NCAA Scores 2022: March Madness Bracket, Schedule After First Four ResultsMarch 17, 2022
NCAA Scores 2022: March Madness Bracket, Schedule After First Four Results
The play-in games are complete. Let the real madness begin.
The round-of-64 matchups for the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament are all set following the results of the First Four games.
On Tuesday, No. 16 Texas Southern knocked off No. 16 Texas A&M CC by a score of 76-67. Then, No. 12 Indiana dealt a blow to the Mountain West contingent, beating No. 12 Wyoming 66-58. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in 29 points for the Hoosiers.
Wednesday's action saw No. 16 Wright State's Tanner Holden make a star turn of his own. He tallied 37 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Raiders past No. 16 Bryant 93-82, spoiling the latter program's first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. In the final play-in game, No. 11 Notre Dame outlasted No. 11 Rutgers 89-87 in a double-overtime thriller.
Coming up, we'll take a closer look at the schedule for first two days of the tournament, including some games and storylines to keep an eye on in the early stages.
You can find the full bracket and updated schedule for March Madness on NCAA.com. There's still time to fill out a bracket and make your upset picks before the first round begins on Thursday.
Thursday's Round of 64 Schedule
Thursday's Schedule (all times Eastern)
No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan, 12:15 p.m., CBS
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State, 12:40 p.m., truTV
No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis, 1:45 p.m., TNT
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, 2 p.m., TBS
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood, 2:45 p.m., CBS
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond, 3:10 p.m., truTV
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia, 4:15 p.m., TNT
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette, 4:30 p.m., TBS
No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State, 6:50 p.m., TNT
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No 15 Saint Peter's, 7:10 p.m., CBS
No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) vs. No. 12 Indiana, 7:20 p.m., TBS
No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton, 7:27 p.m., truTV
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont, 9:20 p.m., TNT
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco, 9:40 p.m., CBS
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron, 9:50 p.m., TBS
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 9:57 p.m., truTV
Thursday's Games, Storylines to Watch
Thursday's slate has three of the No. 1 seeds getting their tournaments started. Gonzaga, the top overall seed, will be looking to deliver head coach Mark Few his first NCAA championship. The Bulldogs came close last year, but lost to Baylor 86-70 in the championship game. Can Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren and the rest of the talented Zags squad finally get it done? It all starts with a first-round matchup against No. 16 Georgia State.
Meanwhile, the Baylor Bears will be looking to become the first back-to-back champions since Florida pulled off the feat in 2006 and 2007. The other No. 1 seed in play on Thursday is Kansas, a tournament mainstay looking for its first championship since 2008. The Jayhawks are led by senior guard Ochai Agbaji, a first-team AP All-American averaging 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
While Jayhawks fans can pretty much pencil in their team in the tournament bracket before the season begins, the same can't be said for fans of No. 14 Longwood. The Lancers are making their first appearance in the Big Dance, courtesy of their win over Winthrop in the Big South tournament championship.
Unfortunately, the Lancers may not be around for long, as they drew No. 3 Tennessee in the first round. The Volunteers are coming off a win over Texas A&M in the SEC tournament championship. They feature one of the league's best defenses, ranking third in the nation in KenPom.com's adjust defensive efficiency. A run to the Final Four isn't out of the question for this talented squad.
If you're looking for a trendy upset pick, check out No. 13 South Dakota State against No. 4 Providence. The Jackrabbits have won 21 straight games, while the Friars are coming off an 85-58 loss to Creighton in the Big East tournament. That doesn't bode well, as Creighton is a No. 9 seed this year.
While they aren't a double-digit seed, Murray State could play the role of bracket buster this year. The No. 7 Racers are 30-2, with an early loss to East Tennessee State and a loss to No. 2 Auburn. That's it for the "L" column this season. If they beat No. 10 San Francisco, they could provide an early test to No. 2 Kentucky in the round of 32. The Wildcats are built around Oscar Tshiebwe (17 PPG, 15.2 RPG), who Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller calls the best player in this year's tournament. He's one to watch anytime he steps on the court, and his first showing is against No. 15 Saint Peter's.
Finally, we have to keep an eye on No. 4 UCLA against No. 13 Akron on Thursday. The Bruins made a surprise run to the Final Four last year, and the team's core made up of Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jules Bernard and Tyger Campbell is intact for the 2022 edition. Their experience with March Madness could key another deep tournament run.
Friday's Round of 64 Schedule
Friday's Schedule (all times Eastern)
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago, 12:15 p.m., CBS
No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State, 12:40 p.m., truTV
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State, 1:45 p.m., TNT
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale, 2 p.m., TBS
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware, 2:45 p.m., CBS
No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Miami (FL), 3:10 p.m., truTV
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 4:15 p.m., TNT
No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., TBS
No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga, 6:50 p.m., TNT
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton, 7:10 p.m., CBS
No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State, 7:20 p.m., TBS
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State, 7:27 p.m., truTV
No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB, 9:20 p.m., TNT
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson, 9:40 p.m., CBS
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate, 9:50 p.m., TBS
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU, 9:57 p.m., truTV
Friday's Games, Storylines to Watch
The powerhouses to watch on Friday are No. 2 Duke against No. 15 Cal State Fullerton and No. 2 Auburn against No. 15 Jacksonville State. Please, don't worry too much about No. 1 Arizona against No. 16 Wright State. The Wildcats beat UCLA 84-76 to win the Pac-12 tournament title and have as good a chance as any team to reach the Final Four in New Orleans.
As for the Blue Devils, many will be wondering just how far they can go in head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season. Coach K has won five national championships, and a sixth is possible with the likes of Paolo Banchero (17 PPG, 7.8 RPG) on the squad. Some might be hoping that Cal State Fullerton, winners of the Big West tournament, can pull off a shock upset, but don't count on it. Coach K potentially running into head coach Tom Izzo and No. 7 Michigan State in the second round is something to watch out for, however.
Auburn will probably take care of Jacksonville State on Friday, but it's not a given considering how their season has gone. The Tigers are 27-5 this year, including 16-0 at home. Their five losses all came on the road or at neutral sites, with four of them coming in the final few weeks before the NCAA tournament. Many will be look for signs of shakiness on Friday.
Do you like upsets? Of course you do. One of the team's to watch is No. 12 UAB against No. 5 Houston. SI Now's Kevin Sweeney likes them to topple the Cougars:
"This is my best best among the always-popular 12-over-5 upsets this year. Houston is 1–4 against top-50 KenPom foes. UAB is in the top 50 in KenPom. The Blazers have the best guard on the floor in this game in Jordan 'Jelly' Walker and enough athleticism to not be overwhelmed by the Cougars’ physicality."
At the same time, some might be picking Houston to go far because of those advanced metrics. They ranked fifth in the nation in KenPom's efficiency rankings. This matchup could end up being quite the early bracket buster.
If you're getting up early to watch the games, Friday starts off with a team that has endeared itself to neutral fans across the country.
No. 10 Loyola-Chicago is in the tournament for the third time since 2018. The Ramblers shocked the nation by reaching the Final Four in 2018 as an eleventh seed. Last year, they reached the Sweet Sixteen as an eighth seed. They've rewarded those brave enough to choose them in their brackets, and they also have a delightful unofficial mascot in Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the 102-year-old team chaplain. She is happy to see her squad back in the Big Dance.
“I’m excited to come here because of the NCAA having chosen (Pittsburgh) to be the spot of the games,” Sister Jean said per USA Today's Nancy Amour. “This is something our team has been talking about all year long – long before the season began. When we won the conference (title), we were so happy because we had the past week to be thinking about it.”
Remaining Schedule
Second Round
Saturday, March 19: Eight games, 12 p.m. ET start
Sunday, March 20: Eight games, 12 p.m. ET start
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 24: Four games, 7 p.m. ET start
Friday, March 25: Four games, 7 p.m. ET start
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26: Two games, 6 p.m. ET start
Sunday, March 26: Two games, 2 p.m. ET start
Final Four
Saturday, April 2: Two games, 6 p.m. ET start (Caesars Superdome, New Orleans)
Championship Game
Monday, April 4: 9 p.m. ET (Caesars Superdome, New Orleans)