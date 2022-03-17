NCAA Scores 2022: March Madness Bracket, Schedule After First Four Results

2 of 5

Thursday's slate has three of the No. 1 seeds getting their tournaments started. Gonzaga, the top overall seed, will be looking to deliver head coach Mark Few his first NCAA championship. The Bulldogs came close last year, but lost to Baylor 86-70 in the championship game. Can Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren and the rest of the talented Zags squad finally get it done? It all starts with a first-round matchup against No. 16 Georgia State.

Meanwhile, the Baylor Bears will be looking to become the first back-to-back champions since Florida pulled off the feat in 2006 and 2007. The other No. 1 seed in play on Thursday is Kansas, a tournament mainstay looking for its first championship since 2008. The Jayhawks are led by senior guard Ochai Agbaji, a first-team AP All-American averaging 19.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

While Jayhawks fans can pretty much pencil in their team in the tournament bracket before the season begins, the same can't be said for fans of No. 14 Longwood. The Lancers are making their first appearance in the Big Dance, courtesy of their win over Winthrop in the Big South tournament championship.

Unfortunately, the Lancers may not be around for long, as they drew No. 3 Tennessee in the first round. The Volunteers are coming off a win over Texas A&M in the SEC tournament championship. They feature one of the league's best defenses, ranking third in the nation in KenPom.com's adjust defensive efficiency. A run to the Final Four isn't out of the question for this talented squad.

If you're looking for a trendy upset pick, check out No. 13 South Dakota State against No. 4 Providence. The Jackrabbits have won 21 straight games, while the Friars are coming off an 85-58 loss to Creighton in the Big East tournament. That doesn't bode well, as Creighton is a No. 9 seed this year.



While they aren't a double-digit seed, Murray State could play the role of bracket buster this year. The No. 7 Racers are 30-2, with an early loss to East Tennessee State and a loss to No. 2 Auburn. That's it for the "L" column this season. If they beat No. 10 San Francisco, they could provide an early test to No. 2 Kentucky in the round of 32. The Wildcats are built around Oscar Tshiebwe (17 PPG, 15.2 RPG), who Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller calls the best player in this year's tournament. He's one to watch anytime he steps on the court, and his first showing is against No. 15 Saint Peter's.



Finally, we have to keep an eye on No. 4 UCLA against No. 13 Akron on Thursday. The Bruins made a surprise run to the Final Four last year, and the team's core made up of Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jules Bernard and Tyger Campbell is intact for the 2022 edition. Their experience with March Madness could key another deep tournament run.