Ranking the 25 Best Players in the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament

3 of 9

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

No. 15: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

18.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.4 BPG, 31.6 3P%

Dickinson was a consensus All-American last year as a freshman, and he improved his stat line by 4.2 PPG, 1.3 APG and 0.9 RPG while becoming a legitimate three-point threat (18-of-57 compared to 0-of-4 last year). If Michigan had lived up to the hype following a top-5 preseason ranking, I suspect Dickinson would have been a unanimous first-team All-American, jostling with Oscar Tshiebwe for NPOY honors. If you've forgotten about this seven-foot lefty, there's still time to correct that error.

No. 14: Paolo Banchero, Duke

17.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.1 SPG

Banchero might have the most NBA talent of any player in the country, and he probably leads the nation in games for which his stat line deserves either an A- or a B+ grade. But the difficulty in trying to rank him here is the lack of A+ performances. The super frosh has scored more than 24 in a game just once, and even that came against The Citadel. If he manages to tap into some killer instinct in the tournament, though, Coach K might win one last title.

No. 13: David Roddy, Colorado State

19.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 45.5 3P%

Oh you thought we were done with mid-major players 10 spots ago, did you? Save for a pair of off nights against UNLV, Roddy has been sensational all season long for the Rams. One of his worst games of the year was against Utah State in CSU's MWC tournament opener, and he still finished that one with 13 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Roddy is the classic "you can't stop him, you can only hope to contain him" star who is bound to have at least one huge game in the dance.

No. 12: Drew Timme, Gonzaga

17.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.7 APG

The executive decision was made to not have two players from the same team in the top 10, so Chet Holmgren kept Timme from even being considered until around this spot. But it feels about right. Timme didn't quite live up to the preseason hype as NPOY and did become a little more turnover prone this year. But he is still fantastic and recently unleashed his signature weapon: the Timme 'stache. He shaved the beard but left the mustache for the WCC tournament, and now Gonzaga is even more of a favorite to win it all.

No. 11: Walker Kessler, Auburn

11.7 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 4.5 BPG, 1.1 SPG

Like Timme, Kessler was ruled ineligible for the top 10 because of a freshman phenom teammate higher up on the list. But if you wanted to put both Kessler and Jabari Smith Jr. in the top five, no arguments here. Kessler leads the nation in block percentage and is the no-brainer pick for National Defensive Player of the Year. He had two points-rebounds-blocks triple-doubles this season, and two other games in which he fell just two blocks shy of adding to that list. He might block Auburn right into the Final Four.