Charlotte Flair Addresses the Haters Ahead of WrestleMania 38 Match vs. Rousey

Flair secured her first taste of WWE gold in 2014 when she won the NXT Women's Championship, and she's since gone on to become a 13-time world champion.

Her current reign kicked off in October when she traded the Raw Women's Championship for Lynch's SmackDown title, though she hasn't had many defenses in the past five months.

That's been a common criticism of most of her title runs in recent years from fans, and it's been especially noticeable during this latest reign. Although she's had some memorable matches with Becky Lynch, Naomi and Toni Storm, she believes she could have done more.

"For me, I think I would've liked to have more title defenses on pay-per-views, but under certain circumstances... It was cool being champion going into the Royal Rumble because that's never happened before [with the women]," Flair said.

"Having that match with Naomi, I've been waiting for that match for five years now and we were finally able to have it on SmackDown last month. I thought that was incredible. It's so cliche, but that was only a taste of what we can do. It was only one match. That was special for me. With Survivor Series [vs. Lynch], all I can say is that number one doesn't talk about number two, but it was fun to revisit that bitter best friend [storyline]."

She also specifically singled out her bout with Rhea Ripley from Money in the Bank 2021, though that came during her time as Raw women's champion.

"It's one of my top favorite matches," Flair said. "I took an uninterested crowd and by the end, I had them chanting 'This is awesome.' Rhea is the future of the women's division, I tell her all the time. I have so much respect for her, and I know our paths will cross again."

Despite the highlights she's had as champ, Flair feels all of what she's accomplished will be an afterthought once WrestleMania has come and gone, regardless of the outcome of her encounter with Rousey.

"I think whatever I've done throughout this entire run will be forgotten about after WrestleMania," she said. "I hate to say that because I loved working with Naomi and it was a pleasure being able to face Toni. I wish her the best. She has so much talent and is a star. I think, for me, everything will be forgotten once WrestleMania happens."