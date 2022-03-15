Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Browns QB, Possible Replacements

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns may be nearing the end of their road with 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield. While the Oklahoma product has been arguably Cleveland's best quarterback since the franchise returned in 1999, he's coming off an injury-plagued season and hasn't shown the consistency needed from a franchise quarterback.

The 26-year-old has a 29-30 record and helped deliver Cleveland's first playoff win as an expansion franchise in 2020. However, he suffered a torn labrum early last season, struggled down the stretch and failed to get the Browns back to the postseason.

With a career passer rating of 87.8, Mayfield has been serviceable and at times quite good, but he hasn't been the franchise savior Cleveland hoped it was drafting four years ago.

Mayfield is set to play on the fifth-year option in 2022, but Cleveland is reportedly exploring alternatives.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Browns have been "poking around" and exploring potential upgrades at quarterback. They could look to trade for a new signal-caller and look to trade Mayfield as part of the process.

"I don't know if the Cleveland Browns are going to make a move for a QB, but they've definitely been doing due diligence on potentially available veterans," Graziano wrote. "I heard lots of rumblings in the latter part of this week about Cleveland making a trade for a quarterback and possibly shipping out Mayfield, either as part of the deal or in a separate deal."

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson appears to be on Cleveland's radar as a potential replacement.

Watson didn't play last season, as he faced 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women who have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct. Last week, a grand jury chose not to indict Watson on criminal charges, though the civil cases remain, and Watson still faces possible league discipline.

There's risk in considering Watson, but he is a three-time Pro Bowler, and Cleveland is interested.

"The Browns, who have been doing their due diligence on Deshaun Watson for months, continue to explore a trade for the controversial quarterback, sources tell Cleveland.com, but must be prepared to surrender multiple first-round picks, Baker Mayfield and possibly other players," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote.

Cleveland appears to be doing more than just its "due diligence" on Watson. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the Browns are set to meet with the quarterback on Tuesday.

"The Cleveland Browns have sufficient interest in Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to take a meeting with him," Florio wrote. "Per multiple reports, the Browns will sit down with Watson on Tuesday in Houston."

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Watson has completed visits with both the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

The reported interest doesn't mean that the Browns will trade for Watson or that Mayfield won't be the starter this season. However, it confirms the idea that Cleveland has significant doubts about Mayfield's ability to be "the guy."

Expect Cleveland to explore options beyond Watson in the coming weeks. Those could include potential trade target Jimmy Garoppolo, free agent Marcus Mariota or rolling the dice on another quarterback in the draft.