Christian McCaffrey Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz and Top Fits for Panthers Star

The Carolina Panthers have won exactly five games in each of the past three seasons, and they haven't been to the playoffs since 2017. So this is an important offseason for the franchise in determining how to get back to contender status.

Do the Panthers add to their core and try to get to the postseason with their key players, or do they consider parting ways with some of their notable names and attempt to retool?

Because Carolina is in this position, it isn't a surprise that there have been some trade rumors surrounding some of its top players of late. Among them is star running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been one of the NFL's top playmakers when healthy over his first five seasons.

It's far from a guarantee that the Panthers will deal McCaffrey. In fact, they could be nearing a trade that would make it less likely for them to move their top running back.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that there's been "trade buzz" around McCaffrey but that Carolina would be "even more inclined" to keep him if it acquired Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. It's possible the Panthers could look to trade for Watson considering Sam Darnold's struggles in 2021.

With so many NFL teams having already addressed their quarterback situations this offseason, there are fewer potential fits for Watson. That could increase Carolina's chances of getting him, which may then lead to McCaffrey sticking around.

But what if that doesn't happen and the Panthers trade McCaffrey? Where could he go?

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that general managers of other NFL teams "would not be surprised" if the Buffalo Bills landed McCaffrey in a trade. The Bills are one of the top franchises in the AFC, and McCaffrey would take their potent offense to yet another level.

"They can almost taste that Lombardi-tinged champaign," La Canfora wrote. "They fully grasp the gauntlet they are up against in the AFC, and I wouldn't discount their ability to make a splash or two."

Buffalo has been rolling with the running back duo of Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, so McCaffrey, if healthy, would provide a substantial upgrade. Considering the Bills already have quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and other exciting playmakers, the AFC would be put on notice.

ESPN's David Newton reported earlier in March that numerous unnamed teams had called the Panthers to discuss a trade for the 25-year-old.

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers would be intriguing fits for McCaffrey, but there haven't been any reports connecting the Panthers to either franchise.

If a team wants to land McCaffrey, it would need to offer a significant return package. According to Newton, Carolina wants a first-round draft pick and a player who wouldn't take up much salary-cap space.