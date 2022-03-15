Saquon Barkley Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Giants RB's Market, Value

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

After quickly making his presence felt in the NFL over his first two seasons, Saquon Barkley missed nearly all of 2020 because of a right ACL tear, then rarely looked like himself in 2021. In 2022, the 25-year-old running back will be aiming to return to form—it just may not be with the New York Giants.

ESPN's Dan Graziano recently reported he's "getting the sense" that Barkley won't be with the Giants by the time the upcoming season arrives. New York general manager Joe Schoen is looking to clear cap space in his first offseason with the team, so perhaps he'll move Barkley's $7.2 million salary for next season via trade.

Even though Barkley didn't produce big numbers this past season, it's hard to imagine the Giants would want to just give away the Pro Bowl RB who they selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft for little return. But it seems that Barkley's market isn't too robust at the moment.

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, New York has discussed Barkley with "multiple teams," but sources believe that the running back "likely won’t net more than a fifth-round pick with conditions that could turn it into a fourth." Vacchiano added that it's not known whether the Giants have received any offers for Barkley thus far, or "even if talks reached a serious stage."

There is "league-wide concern" regarding Barkley's injury history, per Vacchiano, which may be why teams wouldn't consider taking a risk on him for anything other than a late-round draft pick.

Barkley played all 16 games as a rookie in 2018, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns and notching 91 receptions for 721 yards and four touchdowns. Over the past three years, he's played 28 total games, including no more than 13 in any one season.

In 2021, Barkley ran for 593 yards and two touchdowns and had 41 catches for 263 yards and two scores. He had only one game in which he rushed for more than 100 yards.

Although both Graziano and Vacchiano reported that New York is "open" to trading Barkley, Vacchiano noted that there's "some worry internally" about the team trading its starting running back and taking away a playmaker from quarterback Daniel Jones.

If the Giants don't move Barkley before the 2022 season is underway, that may not inhibit a future deal.

"Some league sources also believe Barkley’s value will be higher during the season, especially if a playoff contender loses a running back to injury along the way," Vacchiano wrote.

It isn't clear which teams may have interest in Barkley, but he's still only 25. If he can show that he can stay healthy and start putting up the types of numbers he did earlier in his career, he could either provide a boost to New York's offense or make it easier for the team to trade him.

So it will be interesting to see what the Giants decide to do and how Barkley fares in 2022, wherever he ends up playing.