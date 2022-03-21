Transfer Portal 2022: Sleeper Picks for Biggest Impact Players Next Season

0 of 13

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

You can't read a spring football story without seeing names such as Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Jahmyr Gibbs or Jaxson Dart.

Those big-name transfers are well-deserving of all the buzz surrounding them, but it isn't always the most-discussed players who make huge impacts.

Just ask Alabama receiver Jameson Williams and Kenneth Walker III.

So, who are some of the off-the-radar candidates who could splash in 2022? To make this list, a player couldn't be ranked among the top 40 players in the 247Sports transfer rankings.

Several quarterbacks with marquee talent made the cut, as did some electric skill-position players and game-changing defenders.