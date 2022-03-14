Printable NCAA Bracket 2022: Downloadable Bracket and Picks Advice

0 of 3

David Ryder/Getty Images

The field for the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament has been set. The bracket was set on Selection Sunday, which means that office productivity on Monday morning will likely be impacted.

The tournament itself is exciting, but the practice of trying to predict the perfect bracket has become an annual event of its own. Bracketology is going to be a national focus in the coming days.

The men's tournament is set to get underway on Tuesday with the beginning of the first-four round. Texas Southern, Texas A&M-CC, Indiana, Wyoming, Bryant, Wright State, Notre Dame and Rutgers will all vie for a spot in the tournament proper over a two-day span.

The official opening round will begin on Thursday with the field of 64.

Here, you'll find everything you need to know to catch the early tournament action, along with an easily printable bracket ready to be filled in.