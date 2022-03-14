NIT 2022: Complete Bracket, First-Round Schedule and Teams to Watch

0 of 4

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Every year, there are some men's college basketball teams that just miss out on the NCAA tournament. These schools were likely on the bubble throughout conference championship week, but they came up just short and got left out of the March Madness field.

However, the season doesn't have to end there for those programs. Many of them opt to participate in the National Invitation Tournament, a 32-team event that features some of the best squads that were excluded from the NCAA tourney.

The 2022 NIT will be a return to normalcy after the 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 tourney was limited to 16 teams and took place entirely in the Dallas area. This year, the higher-seeded teams will host the matchups through the quarterfinals, then the semifinals and championship game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Here's the schedule for the first round of the 2022 NIT, followed by a look at the top teams to watch in the tournament.