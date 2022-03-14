March Madness 2022: Safe Picks, Predictions for Riskiest Teams in NCAA Bracket

1 of 2

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Gonzaga

The No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament should be trusted to win a few games over the next few weeks.

Gonzaga's explosive offense, led by Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme, should have enough firepower to get past its first two opponents.

Mark Few's team could face a tricky second-round matchup against the Boise State Broncos or Memphis Tigers, but Gonzaga should overpower Boise State's typical low-scoring form and has been more consistent than a surging Memphis side.

Holmgren and Timme could be vital if chalk holds in the top half of the West Region. The size and length of both players will help them deal with either the Connecticut Huskies or Arkansas Razorbacks.

The big concern for Gonzaga is a prospective Elite Eight showdown with the Duke Blue Devils. Gonzaga lost to Duke in nonconference play, and it will be a tough opponent again if the rematch comes to fruition.

Gonzaga may be better equipped to face Duke this time around, and it could benefit from the experience gained by Timme and others on the Final Four run last season.

At minimum, the Zags should reach the Elite Eight, which is something you can't say about all of the top seeds.

Kentucky

Kentucky has a terrific combination of high-scoring guards and a dominant big man that should allow to go far in March.

The No. 2 seed in the East region has a National Player of the Year candidate in Oscar Tshiebwe, who could run the table in the early rounds.

Tshiebwe will have the edge in almost all of his matchups. It would be fun to see him go up against Holmgren and Timme in a national semifinal.

TyTy Washington Jr. leads a collection of guards who can match the scoring output of any opponent, which is why the Wildcats could match up so well with the Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16.

Kentucky has a clear path to the second weekend, and it could take advantage of Purdue's average defense in the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats would have the edge down low on the Baylor Bears and the UCLA Bruins, though they would not have the advantage in experience since both programs reached the Final Four last season.

However, Kentucky has enough talent to overpower either Baylor or UCLA to get back to the Final Four.