    NIT 2022: Bracket, Times, Dates, Live Streaming and TV Schedule

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2022

    Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    March Madness is underway. 

    The field of 68 teams for this year's men's NCAA tournament was released Sunday. For some programs, it was a joyous day representing the culmination for all their hard work this season. For others, it was heartbreaking to be one of the bubble teams left on the outside looking in. 

    For those teams, as well as for the programs that never had a chance of making the Big Dance, there's the NIT (National Invitational Tournament), which released its own bracket shortly after its NCAA tournament counterpart. 

    For the first time since 2019, we'll see a full 32-team NIT field. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and featured just 16 teams in 2021. 

    According to NCAA.com, "Any team that is a regular-season champion of a DI conference and is not selected to the NCAA DI men's tournament will receive an automatic bid into the NIT."

    Let's take a closer look at the bracket for this year's NIT, as well as how and when to tune in. The action begins on March 15 with eight games each day during the first round. 

         

    NIT Schedule and Live Stream

    March 15-16: First round

    March 19-20: Second round

    March 22-23: Quarterfinals

    March 29: Semifinals at Madison Square Garden

    March 31: Championship at Madison Square Garden

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: Watch ESPN and ESPN+

         

    The following teams received automatic bids to the NIT:

    Atlantic Sun: Jacksonville State

    Big West: Long Beach State

    CAA: Towson

    Conference USA: North Texas

    Ivy: Princeton

    Missouri Valley: Northern Iowa

    Sun Belt: Texas State

    Horizon League: Cleveland State

    MAAC: Iona

    MAC: Toledo

    Southland: Nicholls

    SWAC: Alcorn State

    Belmont Basketball @BelmontMBB

    Complete NIT bracket https://t.co/OZWSAebfiC

          

    The full NIT bracket is below:

    Top Left Bracket 

    No. 1 Dayton vs. Toledo

    No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

    No. 3 Florida vs. Iona

    No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State

    Bottom Left Bracket

    No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State

    No. 4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure

    No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Virginia

    No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State

    Top Right Bracket

    No. 1 SMU vs. Nicholls

    No. 4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara

    No. 3 Saint Louis vs. Northern Iowa

    No. 2 BYU vs. Long Beach State

    Bottom Right Bracket

    No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

    No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon

    No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton

    No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson

         

    Memphis, 2021 NIT champion, made the NCAA tournament bracket this year as a No. 9 seed, the Tigers' first appearance since 2014. 

    One of the more interesting storylines to come out of the NIT bracket reveal, as WTOL sports director Jordan Strack pointed out, is that Toledo will host No. 1 Dayton in the first round of the men’s NIT. The Flyers cannot host at UD Arena because the First Four will be played there. 

    Dayton was eliminated in the Atlantic-10 tournament semifinals.

    Widely regarded as the biggest snub in March Madness this season, 23-12 Texas A&M won't get a chance to vie for the NCAA title but will be one of the biggest draws in the NIT field. The Aggies faced Tennessee in the SEC Championship Game but lost. 

    Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee

    Um … Texas A&amp;M didn’t get in? That’s criminal.

    Texas A&M was one of the first four out, along with Dayton, Oklahoma and SMU. Those teams will serve as the replacements should another team have to withdraw due to COVID-19. 

    Oklahoma lost to Texas Tech in the Big 12 tournament semifinals.

    Other storylines revolved around the teams that were not in the NIT bracket...but many viewers thought should have been. Michigan was the program most-often mentioned as one that had no business getting into the NCAA tournament bracket.  

    Save for Dayton, the higher seeded teams will host their opponents at their home arenas until the final two rounds. The semifinals and championship game will be held at Madison Square Garden. 

