2022 NCAA Bracket Predictions: Best Picks for Every Matchup

6 of 15

Budding Buzzer-Beater: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

UCLA-Saint Mary's might be the better choice for this spot, but I wanted to make sure to at least mention the Virginia Tech over Purdue upset pick, and I'll be focusing on a different one below.

I don't love this Hokies pick, but I like it more than trusting Purdue, which has managed just 1.06 points per possession over its last six games. For the first three months of the season, the Boilermakers seemed like a team that could simply outscore the opposition well enough to make up for any defensive shortcomings. But that super-efficient offense has gone missing over the past month or so, leaving them even more vulnerable to an early exit.

Maybe they'll turn it around. Maybe Jaden Ivey catches fire and non-Big Ten teams struggle to deal with Sasha Stefanovic's limitless range. But I think they're going to run into a close game against Virginia Tech and that their struggles in end-game situations will send them packing.

Upset Special: No. 8 North Carolina over No. 1 Baylor

I'll admit, I got a little carried away with the upsets in this round in this region. But there's always (at least) one region that implodes, and there are almost always at least a combined total of two No. 1/No. 2 seeds that don't make it to the Sweet 16. And that's a big part of my rationale with this pick.

I also think this is a spot where not having Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is going to rear its ugly head for Baylor. North Carolina certainly doesn't have a deep frontcourt, but Armando Bacot vs. Flo Thamba is a massive advantage for the Tar Heels. The Bears often rely on offensive rebounding, but Bacot leads one of the best defensive rebounding units in the country. He's also more than capable of getting Thamba into early foul trouble, in which case Baylor would really be in some trouble. (Conversely, if the early whistles go the opposite way and Bacot has to play cautiously, bye-bye, Heels.)

Brady Manek has caused matchup problems for Baylor's defense before. In one game while with Oklahoma, he went for 21 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. And he has been such a pivotal piece for them, especially since the end of January. He can both defend Matthew Mayer and cause major problems for him on the other end of the floor.

Also, did you know the reigning national champion has been eliminated before the Sweet 16 in four consecutive tournaments and hasn't made it to the Elite Eight since Florida repeated in 2006-07? Food for thought, y'all.

Player to Watch: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

It's the region of double-double machines, as Armando Bacot is going to rebound Baylor to a pulp and Tshiebwe is going to do the same to either Murray State or San Francisco.

Both of those teams actually have impressive rebounding numbers on the season. In fact, Murray State ranks sixth in the nation in rebound margin. But holding your own against the OVC and WCC can hardly be considered a precursor for dealing with Big O. The presumptive National Player of the Year enters the tournament at 17.0 PPG and 15.2 RPG, and he also provides the Wildcats with a fair amount of defense. He should feast against a mid-major in the second round.