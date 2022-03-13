NCAA Men's Bracket 2022: Complete Guide to Midwest Region

0 of 9

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Midwest Region of the 2022 men's NCAA tournament is headlined by No. 1 Kansas, which won the regular-season Big 12 conference title and the conference tournament with a 74-65 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will need to get past No. 2 Auburn, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 4 Providence and a host of upset-minded lower seeds if they hope to reach the Final Four.

Potential top NBA draft pick Jabari Smith will be in action for Auburn, while Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis and Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji are also part of the talent pool.

Before the tournament gets underway, here's a full breakdown of the Midwest Region.